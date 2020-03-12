Mark Cuban says he designs to pay furloughed arena staff amid NBA suspension

Places to eat maximize food items protection procedures amid Coronavirus pandemic
Downtown Plant City will get clean seem for spring
Farnell Center School closes for 48 several hours in excess of coronavirus worries
Tampa Bay travelers respond to 30-working day journey ban on Europe
Road Rants: No suitable on purple on Henderson
STORM Staff 8 FORECAST: Heat and dry stretch of climate carries on
Evan Coronavirus Treatment method Hernando Singh
Place of work at 55 and around local community in Pinellas Park ‘exposed’ to coronavirus
College of South Florida coronavirus: Encounter-to-encounter lessons move on-line commencing March 23
Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with lack of data
Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus: Total interview