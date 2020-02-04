Mark Dantonio resigns as head coach of the State of Michigan

February 4 (UPI) – Long-time Michigan state football coach Mark Dantonio announced on Tuesday that he would step down from his role at the school.

Mike Tressel will serve as the Spartans’ provisional head coach, while the school says Dantonio’s replacement will be sought.

“Today is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made here in Michigan,” Dantonio said in a statement on Tuesday. “First of all, I would like to thank our fans, alumni and our administration, both former and current employees and especially our current and former players and coaches for all their support, hard work and commitment over the past 13 years.

“They really helped make my dreams come true. I’ve been resetting this program every February since 2007 to prepare for next year’s challenges. After much thought and discussion with my family, it’s time for change, when we enter a new decade of Michigan State Football. ”

63-year-old Dantonio coached 13 seasons in the US state of Michigan and led the program to three Big Ten championships, a Rose Bowl win and a college football playoff pitch.

Dantonio, the most successful trainer in program history, is expected to remain in a “special project” role with the sports department at school.

“I have told our players on many occasions that the state of Michigan is bigger than anyone else. One day someone from this podium will speak to you here.” That day has come, “said Dantonio.” My plan is to stay in the university and in the sports department in a role that includes special projects, especially the switch of our players to their next challenges. “