[mark-edwards:-tide-gives-us-additional-ho-hum-basketball]

The other evening when Alabama missing at home to Texas A&M in basketball, the Tide trailed by 4 with 3.seven seconds remaining but Jaden Shackelford was to shoot three foul photographs.

Do you miss the third shot and go for the rebound? Do you make all a few, then foul swiftly in hopes of finding one particular last shot that could at least tie the activity?

Or, if you are Alabama, you choose the third option — pass up all 3 shots and go down meekly. Following main by 6 with about four minutes to go.

Rather of earning a single very last challenge, Alabama did fairly much the most Alabama issue doable.

There was a time when Alabama was historically possibly the 2nd greatest basketball software in the Southeastern Conference, driving Kentucky. That was prior to Bruce Pearl arrived to Auburn, ahead of Florida became the Florida we know now, prior to really considerably each and every SEC staff other than Ole Pass up and Alabama could make the Ultimate Four, and prior to time basically left superior Alabama basketball in the earlier.

Alabama talks about the glory days of C.M. Newton and Wimp Sanderson. They chat about possessing typical NBA 1st- and second-spherical draft options. They communicate about how even the coaches who immediately succeeded Newton and Sanderson — David Hobbs and Mark Gottfried — still had good plenty of groups that could get to the NCAA match at minimum semi-often.

It truly is been a lengthy time considering that all that. Newton has been absent given that 1980. Sanderson given that 1992. The final time Alabama made the NCAA match in back-to-back again yrs was when Gottfried’s teams gained 5 straight bids in 2002-06.

Newton received 3 SEC frequent-year titles, but Alabama’s previous one arrived in 2002 below Gottfried. Sanderson won five SEC tournament titles, but Alabama’s very last time even to make the finals arrived in 2002 less than Gottfried, when the Tide dropped to Mississippi State.

We can chat about “Ball and Oats,” how gutty the a person-armed man (Herb Jones) is, and how points are heading to change less than 1st-yr mentor Nate Oats.

But, for now, Alabama basketball does not have the pounds it when did.