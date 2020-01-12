Mark Esper: Troops are deployed because Iran threatens embassies

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced on Sunday that he had thousands of American troops deployed to the Middle East because he believed Iran was planning to attack US embassies.

Appear on CBS News Face the nation Esper said on Sunday that he shares President Donald Trump’s view that Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike, plans to attack four U.S. embassies.

“I know that other members of the national security team share this view, so I’ve deployed thousands of American paratroopers to the Middle East to strengthen our embassy in Baghdad and other locations in the region,” he said.

Esper also said the United States had information that a broad-based attack would take place within a few days, in other words, more than one country, and would be larger than previous attacks that were likely to hit us Hostilities with Iran. ”

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Friday, Tump said “there were four embassies” that would have been attacked according to Soleimani’s plans.

Esper said on Sunday that he saw no explicit threat to four embassies, and that his decision was based on the common belief between him and Trump that these messages were exposed to an immediate threat.

“The president didn’t provide any particular evidence. He believed what he said,” said Esper. “I have not seen any in relation to four embassies. What I am saying is that I shared the President’s view that – my expectation was that they would follow up on our embassies. The embassy is the most prominent exhibition of American presence in a country . ”

Democratic lawmakers, including Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Said at a press conference held by Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week that the threats mentioned by Trump and Esper were not the reason for the murder of Soleimani.

“Let us be clear – if there were indications of impending attacks on four embassies, the administration would have said so at our meeting on Wednesday,” said Murphy. “They don’t have that.”

Esper informed CNN on Sunday that the information was shared only with a group of congressional leaders, who are often provided with confidential information that the rest of the congress is unaware of.

“I spoke to one of the Briefer. One of the Briefer told me that most, almost all of the members of this ‘Gang of Eight’ think that the intelligence is also convincing and that it shouldn’t be shared with the membership because of concerns that it may reveal our sources and methods, “he said.

Esper also condemned Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif for declaring that the US escalation had contributed to what Iran described as the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian commercial aircraft that claimed 176 lives and triggered protests in the country.

“Allowing Iran to play the victim card with the international community is simply ridiculous,” he said.

Trump tweeted a message to Iranian leaders on Sunday asking them not to kill demonstrators. Thousands have already been killed or detained.

“The world is watching, more importantly, the US is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop killing your great Iranian people!” Trump wrote.