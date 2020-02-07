Mark Feuerstein and Kelli Williams join the cast “Coyote”

February 7 (UPI) – Royal pain Alum Mark Feuerstein and The exercise Actress Kelli Williams joined the cast of the upcoming Paramount Network series. coyote,

The ensemble also includes Daniel Mora, Emy Mena, George Pullar, Amy Forsyth, Ross Phillips, Romina D’Ugo, Bobby Daniel Rodriguez, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Jose Pablo Cantillo and Drew Powell as well as the previously announced Michael Chiklis.

Michelle MacLaren – whose credits included game of Thrones and breaking Bad – guides the pilot and the executive who produce the series. The debut is expected this summer.

David Graziano from American gods and Southland Fame is a show runner.

“coyote is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border guard is forced to work for the people he has banished from his career in America To question the world and to question its ideology and loyalty. “