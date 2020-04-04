Mark Hamil thanks the fans for their continued support in a sincere letter

Mark Hamil wrote a heartfelt letter to Star Wars fans, thanking them for their continued support – read it below.

The actor, who played Luke Skywalker in six of the nine films in the popular sci-fi franchise, shared a thank-you note on his social media accounts on Friday (April 3), warning him with captions: “A few thoughts as one era ends and another begins. . “

“What an extraordinary journey this was,” – begins in a letter to Hamil, before noting when he tested his role in “New Hope” in 1976, as well as Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher, “no way could we know that the incredibly rich and imaginative set of adventures that launches this little-known space movie inspires eight more chapters to tell the whole story of Skywalker. “

Hamil, who last played the Jedi in “Rise of Skywalker” in 2019, said he was grateful to all Star Wars fans, even though they had been with the franchise from the beginning or had recently discovered it.

“As Carrie once said, Star Wars is a family, and that’s what we’ve all become – a gigantic community that shares the experience of these stories and the fundamental value they instill in us,” he wrote.

He added: “I am deeply grateful for all of your continuing and admiration for George’s remote galaxy, which will grow with new storytellers, building an even larger gallery filled with characters, villains, acts, romances and, of course, The Force.”

Read Hamil’s letter below:

