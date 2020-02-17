[mark-hamill-just-received-valentine’s-working-day]

(Lucasfilm)

Depart it to Luke Skywalker himself to solitary-handedly make Valentine’s Working day considerably less aggravating! On his at any time-entertaining Twitter account, Mark Hamill received into the spirit of the working day. Sort of.

Wishing you all a romantically appropriate #ValentinesDay2020 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/3KZ2tz7PaP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 14, 2020

“Wishing you all a romantically acceptable #ValentinesDay2020,” Hamill wrote, alongside a valentine of younger Luke with the caption “I’ll handle you like a sister.”

This is, of training course, a riff on how Luke and Leia kiss (on the cheek, for luck) in A New Hope and (on the mouth) in The Empire Strikes Back again right before both of them know that they’re relevant. Star Wars went for a little bit of a adore triangle before earning a tricky transform into “nevermind, they’re siblings!” and brushing Luke and Leia’s preceding interactions below the rug.

pic.twitter.com/Zea0dn0POa — Ildi (@ildix) February 14, 2020

Continue to, their relationship remained ambiguous to outsiders. Right after the fraternal twin simple fact is established amongst them in Return of the Jedi and Leia’s attentions are firmly fixed on Han Solo, even bad Han thinks there’s something likely on there right up until the end of Jedi. I imply, who can overlook this intimate trade?

Han Solo: I’m positive Luke was not on that detail when it blew. Princess Leia: He was not. I can sense it. Han Solo: You like him, Han Solo: Really don’t you? Princess Leia: Sure. Han Solo: All proper. I understand. High-quality. When he will come again, I won’t get in the way. Princess Leia: It is not like that at all. Princess Leia: He’s my brother.

Yeah, so! That occurred! When I was a child it hardly ever struck me as that weird that Han was willing to action apart for the reason that Luke and Leia appeared to have these a vibe ideal up to the next where she unveiled that nope, they are twins, so she’s absolutely heading with Han. But, uh, that is certain a matter that occurred. In any case, Hamill’s valentine card produced me chuckle, and his replies were being whole of other enjoyment Star Wars-themed love notes to share with your beloveds.

Pleased valentine’s day, heres to skysolo rights pic.twitter.com/A99naE4yvE — episode (vi) (@verlainsm) February 14, 2020

Happy Valentine’s pic.twitter.com/YiT2ZbkYcQ — (@fairyAmidala) February 14, 2020

❤️ pic.twitter.com/H27NjRzUYT — stan han solo (@alderhaan) February 14, 2020

pic.twitter.com/GiFnIopIhg — corl brat (@alextunah) February 14, 2020

pic.twitter.com/FY9ofx7Krs — skylar (@sithxmen) February 14, 2020

And our preferred:

With out a doubt the very best just one! — ⭕️ Sophie Grossalber is drafting her dissertation (@sophiegwrites) February 14, 2020

It is now an established tradition on-line to share tacky pop lifestyle-flavored Valentine’s Working day cards, generally performed up in shiny shades and comic sans. If you’ve found any excellent ones this yr, connection us in the remarks!

Want extra tales like this? Grow to be a subscriber and assist the website!

—The Mary Sue has a rigorous remark policy that forbids, but is not constrained to, individual insults towards any one, loathe speech, and trolling.—

Have a idea we need to know? [email protected]