Mark Hamill Would like To Ultimately Fulfill His Star Wars Mom Natalie Portman

Mark Hamill needs to make 2020 the 12 months he ultimately satisfies his Star Wars mom, Natalie Portman.

Mark Hamill is maybe very best regarded for his portrayal of Star Wars protagonist, Luke Skywalker. Due to the fact showing in the very first film, Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope, Mark Hamill has portrayed the character in six of the reside-motion films, with the last film remaining past year’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However remarkably, Mark Hamill has by no means met his franchise co-star Natalie Portman.

Natalie Portman, of course, portrayed Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Her pregnancy with Luke and Leia Skywalker and partnership with Anakin Skywalker grew to become a major portion of Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith. But, for whatever cause, Mark Hamill and Natalie Portman’s paths have in no way crossed and this is something the Luke Skywalker actor wants to transform.

In a modern post, a lover requested Mark Hamil if he experienced met Natalie Portman. He actor reported that he continue to had not but it was really significant on his to-do record for 2020:

Not nonetheless, but it is pretty significant on my 2020 To-Do Checklist.#MeetingMyMovieMama https://t.co/d0tCwE3y8i

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 6, 2020

What do you all make of this? Are you astonished that Mark Hamill and Natalie Portman have under no circumstances fulfilled? Allow us know what you think in the responses underneath!

Mark Hamill last appeared as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In this article is the plot synopsis for the film:

Lucasfilm and director J. J. Abrams sign up for forces as soon as once more to choose viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, much absent with Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker, the riveting summary of the seminal Skywalker saga, in which new legends will be born and the remaining struggle for freedom is nonetheless to come.

Directed by J. J. Abrams, The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker is now accessible on Digitial High definition, 4K Ultra High definition, Blu-Ray, and DVD.

