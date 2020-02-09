Mark Heylmun of Suicide Silence: “If Trump wins again, I could very well leave America”

Suicide silence guitarist Mark Heylmun open about his political views during a long interview with Australia “Scars and guitars” Podcast. The 32 year old musician who replaced Suicide silences original lead guitarist Rick Ash in 2005 said that many people place too much emphasis on the world’s political affairs if their lives are not drastically changed by life in a time of historically anomalous politics.

“I just think it’s so strange that people are concerned with world politics when it really is how much a country’s leader bothers you or influences you at all.” he said (listen to audio below). “If anything, it’s up to you how much you decide that they affect you because they don’t do anything to you directly. Your local politics, whoever your damn city councilor is, they have more influence over you.”

He went on to say, “When it comes to music, people in general need to pay attention to art, because art is what affects the world on a grand scale. Artists and what they do, as they always did. Those who that get the grassroots movement in motion, these massive fucking political parties and whatever, they need artist approval to get the votes and stuff. Governments have a massive impact on us, but they don’t. “

Heylmun also touched the Swedish youthful climate activist Greta Thunberg, whose work and movement have done much to raise the issue of climate change at the highest political level. The 17-year-old also provokes ridicule and contempt among those who consider her a mere puppet of eco-evangelism.

“It is unfortunate that the impact this also has on a global level means that increasingly young people – again as we are discussing – are worried about things that they shouldn’t be worried about because they really are not directly affects ” Mark said. “Whether or not Greta I don’t want to tell her what to say because I don’t know the truth. But I’ve read some of it, or (liberal billionaire) George Soros, and who finances some of these things and I don’t know the truth. I do not think so anyone knows the truth and when someone tries to tell you that they are to do know the truth, normally you should just (walk the other way). But it is unfortunate because it feels like it is influencing youth to adopt a certain attitude, and when youth has a voice to say certain things, it pulls on a certain emotional state of the world. And we shouldn’t take advantage of young people to spread messages. “

The guitarist added, “Everything is extreme and it will always be extreme. People talk about the future, but there is no future – there is just one. We live in the future and if you don’t ‘I think you are blind to it. We live in strange, strange times and there is no telling what will really happen. “

Mark continued to promote the narrative that America is divided between the red and blue states, mainly the coastal areas, and the large hinterland, the city with higher-paid jobs, against those in the heartland with lower-paid jobs.

“I dare travel across America and say it feels like we’re not a single country,” he said. “It feels like there is such a gap between the people we have. And I don’t want to hit the Bible belt or the middle of America, but the difference between them and the people on the coast – it’s all blue , and there is a massive divide and this is where (Donald) Trump card Wins. It’s just another place. I don’t know how to put it differently. It feels different. The same applies to Texas. I think Texas could be its own goddamn country. “

To say that he is “everything for” Bernie Sanders, the democratic socialist candidate who takes part in the democratic primary, Heylmun predicted: “I think if Bernie I think that will change considering how people look at the United States, because we’re out right now, dude. “

Also the widespread belief that there is a lot to do in the political environment in 2020 and the fact that Trump's campaign tactics show a repetition of his angry victory.

“Well, everyone is better than Trump card” Mark said. “It will probably be so. And if Trump card wins again, I could very well leave America. “

According to Heylmun. Trump cardThe 2016 victory and possible re-election could mark the beginning of a new era of celebrity politics in America.

“It’s just getting weirder, dude,” he said. “You have seen ‘Idiokratie’“with reference to director and co-author Mike JudgeThe 2006 science fiction satire showing two time travelers arriving in a future US state where everyone has become stupid and anti-intellectual. Corporations own the government and the president is a bad mouth populist. “We really live in such an era. And I wouldn’t doubt it Trump card‘s influence on celebrities … I almost have the feeling that more celebrities will run for president in the next ten years. “

