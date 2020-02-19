[Mark Levin Goes on Nuts Tear In opposition to Bernie Sanders, Phone calls Him an Anti-Semite With an ‘Islamo-Nazi Mentality’]

Conservative radio host and Fox Information persona Mark Levin checked off all the dread-mongering boxes on Tuesday by declaring Senator Bernie Sanders an The us-hating anti-Semite who’s primary the Democratic Social gathering into “embracing an Islamo-Nazi mentality.”

As Levin railed towards the media on his clearly show by contacting the press dishonest “opinionists,” he accused reporters of “giving Bernie Sanders a pass on his deep-rooted anti-Semitism and the deep-rooted anti-Semitism of a selection of his top surrogate lieutenants.”

After taking a very little split to rip “oligarch” Michael Bloomberg and the Democratic party’s positions on healthcare, Levin returned to Sanders and started yelling:

“I’m telling you the truth. And the kind of individuals Bernie Sanders is pulling about him could come out of the Third Reich. Which is appropriate, I claimed it. The way these folks chat and the factors that they say. Any person has to have the guts to issue it out. Anyone has to have the guts to talk out. Even though I’m condemned, remaining and ideal, also damn undesirable. Persons always say ‘why did not any one say something?’ Nicely, I’m declaring it. The person main the Democrat Get together proper now is embracing an Islamo-Nazi mentality when it arrives to the Jewish state. He hates The us.”

Bernie Sanders is Jewish.

Listen beneath, from moment 40: 00, by means of The Mark Levin Display:

