Mark Meadows Self-quarantined after exposure to Coronavirus

Mark Meadows (R-NC), incoming chief of staff and White House Representative, revealed Monday night that he will be self-regulatory as he may have been exposed to someone with the new coronavirus.

Ben Williamson, a spokesman for Meadows, said in a statement Monday:

This weekend, Rep was informed. Meadows who may have contacted the CPAC assistant who tested positive for COVID-19, 12 days ago. With great caution, Meadows received tests that returned negative. While experiencing zero symptoms, according to physicians’ standard precautionary recommendations, he will remain at home until his 14-day Wednesday expires.

Meadows joins a growing list of lawmakers who may have been exposed to the coronavirus after attending CPAC two weeks ago.

Reps Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-TX), Doug Collins (R-GA) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) have announced in the last two days. who may have been exposed to coronavirus after attending the conservative conference two weeks ago.

Gohmert said in a statement on Monday:

On Saturday night, I received a call from the house doctor to let me know that I had been exposed to the COVID-19 virus at CPAC on February 27, and that a CDC senior doctor in Atlanta would call me to talk about what it was. ‘had to move on. … I and I am asymptomatic.

Meadows’ announcement follows when President Donald Trump and the White House took several steps to help economically ill Americans with the spread of coronavirus.

President Trump said he would meet with Congressional leaders on Tuesday to discuss payroll taxes, financial assistance for hourly workers, small business loans, and financial aid for the airline and cruise industries. .

The president said, “We are careful and we have taken care of the public and the American economy.”

