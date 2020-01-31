Mark Morton confirms that the new studio album from Lamb Of God is ‘coming soon’

Mark Morton has revealed that the new Lamb Of God album will be released ‘soon’, with the band that wants to release it in the first half of this year.

The guitarist was in conversation with Eddie Trunk during his SiriusXM Volume show when he talked about the band’s plans for the rest of the year – and in particular the follow-up to 2015 VII: Sturm und Drang.

Morton said: “2020 is going crazy – especially from Lamb Of God. We have new music soon and I really can’t be excited about it anymore.

“There is a whole new energy in the band and these are our first recordings with Art Cruz. He has been playing drums with us for a few years, but these are our first songs that we have written and recorded with him.

“It’s just a sensation to see these things come to life and I couldn’t be happier with how the album ends and I’m excited that the world hears that.

“A lot of them are going around, so we’re going to be super busy on the road.”

Regarding the release date, Morton (via the PRP) added: “There is a timeframe. I don’t really know a date. They haven’t announced it yet, but I think the first half of the year.”

Morton told Metal Insider last year that the band worked through ‘a lot’ of material for the album.

He said: “I feel that we have a lot of speed. We still have a lot to do, we are all excited about the new material that we are bringing together … and there is new material – a lot of it.”

Morton has recently completed his solo-acoustic tour through the UK in support of his Ether EP and will play with his Lamb Of God bandmates across the country in April.

