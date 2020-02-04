Mark, My Words: Saving the 100 club should be a warning story for Brexiteers

The cheers were so loud that you could practically hear them in Kent. After years of fighting a caring Westminster elite, the celebrations in central London began with the moment of emancipation. “What a day to be alive!” “I never thought that day would ever come. The road is long, but we made it. “

Yes, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, the 100 club was “permanently saved”. For at least a decade, the oldest live music venue in the world – protracted since 1942 – struggled to stay afloat with high rents and taxes. Now the Westminster Council has finally decided to grant the venue a 100 percent tax break (see press release) to secure its future for the coming generations of favorites from Clash Wannabes and Radio X. The whip round wouldn’t have been enough to get Big Ben to the bong, but it would certainly have been enough to get John Lydon to set his iPhone alarm to midnight.

Jeff Horton, Timothy Barnes, Amy Lame and Mark Davyd at a press conference at The 100 Club (Image: Holly Whittaker)

Just a stone’s throw away, two nights later, thousands of heroic patriots with flag waving and bellied bellies gathered, of course, to celebrate that the UK would be saved permanently from correctly labeled mineral water, uncontaminated chicken and tax breaks. They rose on statues of Winston Churchill to celebrate our nation’s glorious Independence Day, although Churchill was one of the first to call for the creation of the EU.

They roared with relief as they broke away from suppressive EU laws that, when questioned in front of the camera, were too full of informed legislative details to actually name them. Factory closures? Economic stagnation? American health vultures falling on the rotten carcass of the NHS? Shut up, Remoaner snowflake “woke up”! We stuck it back to the Germans! I can hardly wait for them to close all the pizza restaurants and “harmlessly joke” the women’s asses at work. When’s Morrissey?

When the hangover from so many French camps ironically subsides, the same Brexiteers should take a close look at the situation at the 100 club. The venue was not in great isolation. The negotiating table did not come up when Westminster Council officials barked: “Maybe you have Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square, but we have the rifles out – you need us more than we need you.” It received this concession not only because of its noble history in the punk wars. Protection status was granted after it was announced that business tariffs for all independent venues would be reduced by 50 percent. This is the result of protracted Music Venue Trust campaigns aimed at bringing together grassroots clubs in the UK into a far more impressive collective. Basically a kind of music Ven-EU.

The lesson is one of the strengths in numbers. We have seen all too often what happened when the basic music events themselves got big, faceless authorities. New residents of apartments built to benefit from the cultural cool-down in an area complain in relatively small numbers about the really annoying sounds that the cultural cool-down makes after 9:00 p.m. Then the city council takes precedence over new money and the venue’s license is withdrawn faster than you can say, “but The Fall played here in 1982”.

A 2015 report found that Britain had lost 35 percent of its live music events in the past eight years because the venue itself is just a single minnow that competes against a shark school – so easy swallow like a british trade negotiator telling the big american pharmaceutical industry that if they like, we’ll keep the NHS to ourselves, ta. But when their isolated individual voices connected with the help of the Music Venues Trust, they were saved.

Exercising far greater collective influence is an obvious benefit for EU membership, and it is shameful to see so many people pretending that we are stronger than we are. As fans of alternative music, we recognize the mentality, but also the petty folly of it. The alternative music world has long been a virtue of independence. Labels such as Creation, Rough Trade and Domino blossomed among the outsiders’ visionaries and many of the best bands are their own independent cottage industries.

We also know that such independent efforts can only survive from like-minded communities thanks to their own support networks. Like the sonic Brexiteers, we don’t want the mainstream daddy’s yoke to no longer have an unselected advice from playlist compilers and algorithm programmers who are forcing us on their Tom Walkers and Lewis Capaldis, like so many restrictive catch quotas. But unlike them, we have the means, imagination, drive and good will to create a culture of their own, and we are welcome to everyone.

While celebrating the campaign that saved the 100 club, there is some irony as our entire country is reduced to the status of the back room of the Warrington Dogtodger when the bulldozers show up. And just like the venues that were crushed under the cold march of capitalism because they didn’t have anyone to mess with, our destiny is to become a 2.6 trillion square foot Starbucks.