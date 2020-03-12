Mark-Paul Gosselaar turns blond to Zack Morris to be rescued from Bell Reconstruction – News News

Preppy will be back! Nearly three decades after starring Zack Morris in the NBC hit comedy Saved by BellMark-Paul Gosselaar is turning into the iconic 90s character returning blonde before launching the series for NBCUniversal Peacock streaming service.

On Wednesday, Gosselaar posted a photo on Instagram featuring the 46-year-old woman trying to figure out the right blonde shade for the character. In the caption, he tagged his co-stars Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), Mario López (A.C. Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) and wrote, “One of these blondes will be Zack Morris. #Sbtb #reboot.”

NBC announced last fall that they would reboot the beloved series on Peacock. The project is being run by 30 rocks Y Mindy project writer Tracey Wigfield, but initially only López and Berkley joined. No one told Gosselaar and Thiessen.

“Literally Mark-Paul and I said, Oh Oh, wow! I didn’t know it was happening. “But everyone seems to be reloading these days. It’s, like, popular, I guess,” Thiessen said. We weekly in October 2019.

In addition to starring in the reboot, López is also producing the project. He joked with Gosselaar during his appearance on the Daily Access last September after announcing the reboot that they could not afford Gosselaar because “it is now at a high price”.

“There is logistics,” Gosselaar replied. “I’m on ABC right now, this is NBC. People realize there are other things besides just saying, quote; I want to be a part of that.”

Gosselaar currently stars Mixed-ish, but was finally able to work by joining the cast of Saved by Bell restart. Thiessen has also signed on to return. Long before the reinstatement was ordered, Gosselaar said at the Television Critics Association’s 2018 summer press tour that he would like to see the show return if it were a version that was worth everybody.

According to the resettlement description, Zack Morris is now Governor of California and enforces a policy that moves students from underperforming schools to better schools, such as Bayside High School.

The peacock will launch on April 15, 2020.

