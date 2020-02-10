Mark Ruffalo is considered a star in HBO’s parasite

The last night was an amazing night for Bong Joon-ho’s dark comedy thriller parasitehas been awarded four prizes, including “Best Film”, and HBO’s development for the adaptation of the limited series is reportedly taking a big step forward as Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame) is said to play with the eyes in the series, according to Collider.

The store notes that HBO said that some casting reports were “premature”, but that several sources have confirmed interest in casting the 52-year-old MCU veteran and that Joon-ho Ruffalo has asked for the lead role both sides expressed interest in reaching an agreement.

The film parasite Two families follow: the Park family, which is the image of aspiring prosperity, and the Kim family, which is rich in street smarts, but not much else. Whether coincidence or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims feel a golden chance. The Kim children are inspired by college Ki-woo and conveniently install themselves in the parks as a tutor and art therapist. A symbiotic relationship soon developed between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services, while the parks unsuspectingly finance their entire household. When a parasitic intruder threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a wild, sneaky struggle for supremacy breaks out and threatens to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the parks.

parasite is a peculiar story about two families that are worlds apart and yet quite similar and represent a striking reality of the world we live in. The film stars Lee Sun-Kyun (A tough day), Cho Yeo-Jeong (Obsessed), Choi Woo-Shik (OK yes), Park So-Dam (The priests) and Chang Hyae-Jin (poetry).

Bong and McKay will produce the limited series as executive producers. Dooho Choi from Kate Street Picture Company, Miky Lee Cho Young Ki from CJ Entertainment, Francis Chung and McKay’s partner at Hyperbole Industries Kevin Messick will also act as executive producers. KJ’s Kerry Ko will produce with CJ’s Fred Lee.

