Mark Wahlberg got Post Malone his first appearance as an actor ... and he looks great!

Post Malone is on a roll. He’s had an incredible success in the music world lately, he was co-host of Dick Clark’s countdown for the new year 2020, and now he’s trying to play thanks to his good friend Mark Wahlberg.

Whalberg and Malone had a casual conversation when the subject of acting came up, and the rest, as they say, is history. Post Malone will soon debut with Mark Wahlberg in Spenser Confidential.

The funny coincidence

It all started when one day these two best friends had a casual conversation. Wahlberg opens an interview with Extra that gets a lot of attention on Youtube. He says Malone expressed his desire to “die in a movie” and Mark’s reaction made Post Malone really want to live in one! He was cast against Wahlberg and now adds “actor” to his already impressive curriculum vitae.

Just one other thing that distinguishes him from:

This is just another thing that distinguishes Post Malone! Actually, he’s a really good actor. Mark commented on his natural ability to dominate his role as an actor and said his buddy was really good at this first acting project. Metro even weighs in to say that he’s really good in this role, and we’re all excited to see this Netflix movie to see for ourselves. 2020 will be a great year for Post Malone. His recently released album Hollywood’s Bleeding debuted as number one on the Billboard 200 charts and he still holds the title as the most streamed artist on Spotify.

He set the bar pretty high – 2020 will be amazing!

