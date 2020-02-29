mark-wahlberg-talks-having-booed-at-lakers-celtics-recreation-on-‘jimmy-kimmel-live’

LOS ANGELES — Boston Celtics admirer Mark Wahlberg joked he “hadn’t been booed like that ever” when supporters jeered him all through an look at a the latest Lakers video game.

On his demonstrate Thursday evening, Jimmy Kimmel performed a clip demonstrating Wahlberg seated courtside future to LeBron James final weekend — “just about on the Lakers’ bench,” Kimmel said, introducing that he understood Wahlberg is a Celtics supporter and asking what it was like to sit so near to James.

“I explained good day. I did not want to interrupt him at his location of company,” Wahlberg explained. “It is so humorous simply because so numerous individuals that enjoy on the Lakers are really also friends of mine. I am there seeking to be as neutral as probable…secretly rooting for the Celtics.”

He continued: “Then they put Eddie Murphy on the Jumbotron and persons cheer. They place Denzel on the Jumbotron and people cheer. And then they place me on the Jumbotron, and I hadn’t been booed like that ever. It was a rousing boo, and I only experienced 1 piece of eco-friendly on!” he quipped.

Wahlberg later remarked that it was “remarkable just to see the rivalry yet again.”

