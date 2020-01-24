Mark Wahlberg works a lot with Dr. oz

Mark Wahlberg is still very busy with his work as a successful actor, entrepreneur and father of four. To ensure that he stays in top shape, he must start his day at 2:30 p.m. to complete a morning workout.

Wahlberg occasionally eats up to two breakfasts to have the energy, exercise, and survive his hectic schedule. As Dr. Oz started his war on breakfast with the assertion that people shouldn’t eat the seemingly important meal, Wahlberg went on the offensive and began to challenge the television host and professional doctor online.

Marky Mark’s early morning workout

As a co-founder of the training product company Performance Inspired and investor in the fitness program F45 Training, Wahlberg is very interested in staying in shape and often shares his training with fans on Instagram.

Since his schedule is so full, he often has to start his one and a half hour training session at 4 p.m. before most of his fitness enthusiasts are even awake.

Wahlberg has since released his entire schedule on social media. This includes a wake-up call at 2:30 p.m., breakfast 45 minutes later, and a meal the second morning after training.

Two breakfasts are better than one

Many health professionals and fitness fans are now praising the concept of intermittent fasting, a eating pattern that alternates between fasting and eating.

However, Wahlberg does not follow this new trend and eats almost immediately after waking up.

On Instagram at 3:15 a.m., he said: “I start with steel oats, peanut butter, blueberries and eggs for breakfast. Then I got a protein shake – Performance Inspired Nutrition Vanilla Latte Shake – three turkey burgers, five pieces of sweet potato. “

After his 90-minute training session, he eats a meal immediately after training and follows the second breakfast shortly after with even more food.

“At 8:00 am I have about 10 turkey meatballs,” he said in a video. “

Mark insults Dr. Oz’s war on breakfast

TV presenter Dr. Mehmet Oz recently told today’s viewers that the supposed need to have breakfast every day is just “marketing hype”, and since he firmly believes in intermittent fasting, he claimed that people should not eat until they are actually hungry ,

Mark Wahlberg eats two breakfasts and up to four meals a day before most people have lunch. He personally resisted Oz’s controversial claims and immediately challenged the doctor.

“Listen, we have beef now. You don’t want that smoke, trust me, ”Wahlberg said in a video, accompanied by his personal health expert, Dr. Christopher Vincent. “If you want to challenge me, I’ll go to the hangover, eat a big steak, and you can do your little 20 pushups with one leg, your assisted pull-up. I’ll tell you when you need a defibrillator, I’m done with you. “

The two celebrities then went back and forth on Instagram in videos, and Wahlberg repeated this to get the day off to a good start and have the energy to move properly: “You have to have something to eat. Eating is your friend. “

Neither the healthy nut appears to be willing to change their minds nor to withdraw from this social media feud, so there is no end in sight for the “beef” between them.

