Mark Your Calendar: Friends Back to Streaming May 27

Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey will be there for you to stream again on May 27th when HBO Max officially launches. While your friends are looking forward to playing Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc will not be available on launch date – it has never been filmed because of coronavirus and social distance distribution guidelines – will eventually fall on the new streaming platform.

Here’s what will be on May 27: the Anna Kendrick flick Love Life, documentaries On the Record, new shows without Legendary and Craftopia, new Looney Tunes Cartoons and The Not Too Late Show With Elmo. The property, along with 10,000 hours of premium content including all HBO services and classic shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, CW shows like Batwoman and Katy Keene and more.

“Our number one goal is to have great content for everyone in the family, and the exciting combination of HBO Max programming we’re excited to launch on May 27th will deliver,” Robert Greenblatt, the chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and a direct user, said in a statement. “Even in the midst of this unprecedented outbreak, the all-star team behind every aspect of HBO Max will provide a platform and a wealth of diverse, high quality, and never-ending content. original Max, the Warner Bros library and our worldwide titles, and of course the whole of HBO. “

Following the May 27 launch, HBO Max Originals will continue to stream on streaming platforms through the summer and fall, including The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, an anonymous Friends cast reunion, a new episode of Doom Patrol, the return of Search Party, Amy Schumerthree-part documentary series Expecting Amy, Ridley ScottRaised by Wolves and Adventure Time: Distant Lands-BMO.

“It’s exciting as we approach the launch of HBO Max that we are finally able to share the first wave of content developed by our team in collaboration with an unparalleled group of creators,” Sarah Aubrey, the head of content content, HBO Max, in a statement. “The original stationery available at launch represents a wide variety of unique sounds that represent the quality and scope of our upcoming programming.”

Sesame Street, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The O.C., Gossip Girl, The West Wing, Pretty Little Liars, The Bachelor and Doctor Who will also be on the streaming platform on the May 27 launch date. Classic films like Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, When Harry Met Sally and every Batman and Superman movie from the last 40 years will also have a home on HBO Max.