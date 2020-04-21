Mark Zuckerberg’s rapidly growing overcoming

Is Mark Zuckerberg’s God complex worse? Every day seems to provoke a new and certainly act of overcharging Facebook.

This week, the company apparently decided that it does not matter in the U.S. constitution, as it decided to abolish “illegitimate” protests against coronavirus blockades.

Unlawful protests? It may be some time since Zuckerberg read it, but I think I do remember something about a “citizen’s right to peaceful assembly” in the First Amendment.

Earlier this month, Facebook decided that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was not saying the right things about the Chinese virus pandemic, and he had removed some of the head of state’s publications. Facebook insists that it will transmit official virus information to its users, only that some “officials” are too populist, you see!

Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised. After all, this is a company that you think is so important that you should have a supreme court.

It’s also a company whose CEO is happy to be the world’s leading copywriter, deciding which news items are of sufficient importance to be heard on the platform. Breitbart News has extensively dealt with the Facebook removal of stories about the alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella.

After being banned from all mentions of the alleged whistleblower, Facebook assured the world that once a large number of public people mentioned his name, suspension would be banned. And it wasn’t, even after President Donald Trump put together an article with the name Ciaramella as the alleged whistleblower.

If you are the editor-in-chief of the world, this is not enough for Mark Zuckerberg, although in the time of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic he also became the world’s medical doctor, deciding which information (and misinformation) ) about the pandemic gets. through Facebook users.

We already see the result of allowing a company with a progressive domain to have that level of power. When Bolsonaro expresses skepticism about social detachment, his publications are suppressed. But when the mainstream media repeatedly and misinformed the virus, they are not even “fact-checked”.

With great power it’s a huge responsibility, and it looks like Facebook has none. It is time for U.S. leaders to take seriously the danger of having this company out of control by the global flow of information at this dangerous point in our history.

Is it insider information to Google, Facebook, Twitter or any other tech company that wants to confidentially reveal their political wrongdoing or bias to your business? Reach Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

Allum Bokhari is the technology correspondent for Breitbart News.