Marketers have mixed assets as employment falls as wages rise

According to the CV-Library’s latest job report, marketers have benefited from an average 4% salary increase in the last days of 2019.

While the recruitment specialist found that professionals generally felt richer, respondents who were still on the way to their careers, with a 2.4% drop in job offers, looked far less rosy than the number of applications 10.4% rose.

Lee Biggins, CEO and founder of CV-Library, said: “There has been great political uncertainty in the final months of 2019. It is therefore unusual to see a wage increase in the marketing industry. Especially when many companies were forced to tighten their belts and prepare for the worst.

“The fact that fewer jobs were offered during this period suggests that companies across the industry are still nervous about expanding their workforce in the current climate. especially now that we are only a few days away from the next deadline. “

The report was based on data collected throughout the fourth quarter. This showed that marketing was a rare bright spot among professions and average salaries even fell 7.8% year over year.

Marketing was the ninth sector on the list of ten sectors where employment declined, with sales leading the way with an 11% decline, followed by the automotive industry, which was in second place with a decrease of 7, 5% recorded.