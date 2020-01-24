Marketing for Millennials and Generation Z: Things are changing

The understanding of millennials has long been considered the be-all and end-all in the youth markets worldwide. After all, with a forecast amount of £ 1.66 trillion in 2020, they account for a large part of global purchasing power.

As a clearly defined segment, they have also initiated a completely new way of exchanging information, renting rooms and getting around – and are affectionately referred to as the “Uber and AirBnB generation”. In many ways, they were pioneers and ushered in a new era of digital application that forced companies to think innovatively, psychographically and analyze trends. Millennials often conduct online conversations and have significantly influenced social norms with increasing liberalism and inclusiveness.

The extensive research into creating millennial personalities has given marketing professionals a clear sense of direction in terms of messaging and strategy development for new campaigns. While it’s not helpful to draw an entire segment with a brush, there were aspects of millennial personalities that were defined quite typically.

Millennial Fact Sheet

Over 17 million millennials in the UK

Enthusiastic entrepreneurs

individualists

Socially aware

Optimistic realists

Creative

Engaged in technology

More likely to criticize yourself than Gen-Z or Boomer

Common sense

Largest and most diverse segment

Global mindset

App ophiles

Despite negative prejudices that millennials were lazy, legitimate, possessed by Avos, and completely devoured by their cell phones, they have become one of the most interesting and diverse segments on the marketing card and usher in a new era of mental and physical health and wellbeing, partly taken over by Generation Z.

The marketers believed that they knew everything there was to know about this important segment with increasing purchasing power. But as with any population group, there was no consistent truth about what subdivision and experimentation meant. Even worse, as we started to deal with the question of who was what and what was who, millennials grew up.

Nowadays, marketers have to recognize:

Change interests

Career Development

Changing needs and interests

Increased purchasing power

Desire for access, not property

Millennials are changing and getting older. In order to survive in this segment, we have to adapt our products, services and campaigns accordingly, while a new generation requires the same attention.

Enter Generation Z …

Generation Z (Post-Millennial Youth, born between 1995 and 2015) is a completely new, complex generation of Tik-Tok fanatics that incorporates the Fortnite and VSCO culture. Millennials have nothing to do with Generation Z in terms of screen time, and this dynamic and liberal group also tends to like generating their own content. You buy nostalgia marketing in a way that is somewhat paradoxical. After all, Gen Z wasn’t old enough to fully experience the culture of the 90s. And yet they brought it back in a big way – from fashion and music of the 90s to idolistic icons from that time.

Fact sheet for generation Z

Authenticity as a value

Opaque humor

environmentalist

Content producers and consumers

Financially focused

Entrepreneurial

Prefer independence

Competitive

technological

Cool products about cool experiences

Desire to help shape culture

Respond to nervous campaigns

These are the main consumers of content who are online about three hours a day, which means that they are most likely to hear what your brand is saying about digital channels. The use and access to smartphones is also extremely high, since most people in Generation Z have a personal mobile phone, even in developing countries. How do we ensure that we reach them where they are in a relevant way?

Get ready to tap into the world’s largest single market and understand how Britain’s younger generations are paving the way for a new world of digital engagement.

Marketing for millennials and Gen-Z webinar

Meltwater has partnered with Louise Alexandra Troen, former vice president of international marketing at Bumble, to offer you an informative and interactive webinar on marketing for millennials and Gen Z. Your place here. You have the opportunity to take part in an interactive question and answer session with Louise and can also access the webinar after the event.

Wesley Mathew, Head of Marketing UKI and India, Meltwater

// Presented in this article

meltwater

Meltwater is a software-as-a-service company that develops and markets media monitoring and business intelligence software.

Find out more