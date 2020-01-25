Markets around the world feel the coronavirus chill – Boston Herald

NEW YORK – Shares around the world fell this week because of concerns that a new type of virus in China could ultimately make a profit for companies from Wuhan to Washington. The World Health Organization has called the outbreak a global emergency in health care, but says it might be one.

The virus has killed more than two dozen people and infected more than 800, with the epicenter in Wuhan city in central China. The virus can pass from person to person, increasing its potential spread.

Past outbreaks of diseases have caused substantial losses for stocks, at least temporarily. The shares in Hong Kong lost around 10% in March and April 2003, when the number of confirmed new SARS cases was accelerating, for example.

In addition to the physical toll of illnesses and deaths, fear of illness can cause people to stop traveling, shopping, and eating out in restaurants. Even if the disease usually stays outside of the United States, this can have a significant impact on profits for US companies.

China represented 6% of all revenues for S&P 500 companies in the last 12 months, according to FactSet nearly double that of all countries other than the United States.

“It can have major consequences far beyond China,” Procter & Gamble CFO Jon Moeller told analysts on Thursday.

Companies that get many things directly from China, especially in the travel industry, are concerned. Both Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts derive the majority of their income from casinos in Macao, on the south coast of China. Each lost more than 8% this week.

Airlines have been hurt by concerns that the outbreak is causing customers to fly not just to and from China, but through the region. United Airlines fell by 8.7% this week. According to Stifel analysts, it has allocated around 5.5% of its capacity to routes to the US and China / Hong Kong, more than its major rivals.

But the impact could be felt outside of China. Consider Hawaii. Chinese tourists are the state’s most spending visitors, who in 2018 will give out $ 349 per person per day. When Chinese vacationers stay home, American hoteliers are vulnerable, even if they don’t have locations in Asia.

European luxury companies as a group receive about 35% of their sales from Chinese customers, including sales in China and in Europe by visiting Chinese tourists, according to analysts from J.P. Morgan.

Wuhan is also a large industrial center in China, with factories pumping away steel, smartphones and cars. This can increase the costs for companies further down the supply chain.