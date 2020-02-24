markieff-morris-signs-with-the-lakers:-the-twins-now-on-reverse-sides-of-the-los-angeles-rivalry

%MINIFYHTMLbc1b50be632ebed4b546c9211034245e11%

The Lakers signed veteran striker Markieff Morris on Sunday, the team declared.

Los Angeles introduced Morris after supplying up the wounded heart DeMarcus Cousins, who has not participated in coach Frank Vogel's group because it was obtained last summertime.

Morris negotiated a obtain with the Detroit Pistons past Friday and joins the Lakers as a probably significant piece of depth in his quest to acquire a championship.

Morris, 30, twin brother of the recent Los Angeles Clippers addition, Marcus, averaged 11 points and one.6 assists in 44 appearances for the Pistons this season. His time on the court amplified as Detroit was decimated by accidents, and confirmed that he still has a great exterior contact with a 39.seven % minimize past the arch.

Although it's not the backcourt assist that the Lakers experienced been seeking for, Morris will continue to give Vogel yet another floor extend alternative from the bench when Anthony Davis sits.

In 623 career video games with the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma Town Thunder and Detroit, Morris has averaged 11.6 points, five.four rebounds and 1.seven helps.

The Lakers defeat the Boston Celtics 114-112 on Sunday to prolong their successful streak to 5 online games and enhance to 43-12.

Omnisport contributed to this report.