Marle Cordeiro Helps Fellow Poker Player Mike Postle for cheating

Mike Postle playing some of the best poker man ever knew – to the point where he made him a poker god – all because he knew he knew which cards his opponents held. … so claiming to be one of them, a pro player Marle Cordeiro, in a new case.

Cordeiro claims about a series of Stones Live Poker broadcast games starting in 2018, Postle winning more money than any other player and always the most winning player on any night he participates … because he says he cheated with his cell phone.

Cordeiro argues that Postle always took the right steps “by engaging in a pattern and practice of using one or more wire communication mechanisms to deceive his opponents by gain knowledge of their Hole Cards playing poker hands. “

For the uninitiated – the card holes are the only cards an individual player can see and are unknown to other players on the table, but for television purposes … the cameras reveal in the potholes of the public eye.

In the suit, Cordeiro admits that Postle could just get this camera feed on his cell phone … so he could see their hole cards. He believes he was “helped by one or more partners,” but he wasn’t sure who they were.

Cordeiro admitted that as evidence, Postle was often seen looking between his legs on his cell phone during the game … and he splashed 94 percent of the games while playing Stones Live Poker games – an unheard of statist in the poker world. He explained that he would not play in any other tournament besides the Stones, though … which he said was unusual for a poker star.

According to the documents … Cordeiro admitted that Postle was also attending an interview and mentioned that the broadcast featured only 2 of 4 of the players’ coffin cards in one hand at the Omaha potato limit – something he wouldn’t recognize unless he had access to the broadcast.

In the end, Cordeiro’s claim that during the limited time he held against Postle in a September 2019 game, he could have spent thousands of dollars on him if he played legit poker. .but he claims he folded, because he could look at his cards.

He faced Postle for lost victories in his right hand and other unknown injuries.