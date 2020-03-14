Marlon Wayans strips naked as she watches Jennifer Hudson singing – News News

% MINIFYHTML61a1ed7152e5d13aeecab3c741106d3911%

When calling & # 39; American Idol & # 39; student & # 39; The best karaoke singer in history & # 39; star of & # 39; A Haunted House & # 39; He can’t stop wearing his pants as he listens to the co-star’s rendition of & # 39; Respect & # 39; e & # 39; Ain & # 39; t No way & # 39; by Aretha Franklin. .

There’s something in it Jennifer Hudsonthe voice you make Marlon Wayans he wants to undress. The actor / comedian shared a hilarious video on his Instagram page showing him wearing his pants as he watched “respect“the co-star sings.

In the video posted on Thursday, March 12th, J-Hud is seen yelling Aretha FranklinThe 1968 song “Ain & # 39; t No Way” in what looked like a reunion with the film crew. Accompanied by piano, finalist of the third season of “American Idol“he showed off his strong pipes.

Marlon, who was standing nearby, couldn’t hide his surprise as he made small gestures and held J-Hud’s hand. He also gave the lead to a woman who was harmonizing with the Academy Award-winning actress.

Later, when the song peaked, Marlon apparently pulled off his pants to show his appreciation for J-Hud’s voice. Then, the camera shot toward him with his pants hanging around his ankles on the floor, while his sweatshirt was covered up slightly under his buttocks.

Realizing this, a surprised J-Hud left. He couldn’t contain his laughter to the point that he couldn’t finish the song. One woman in the background, jokingly, told Marlon, “I hate you,” while another person was heard saying, “I need to put Marlon in a house as soon as possible, you.” How “Girls in a dream“The star tried to finish the song with a laugh. Marlon almost pulled down his pants again before anyone stopped.

Marlon captioned the video, “@iamjhud is the best karaoke singer in history.” He continued to sing praises to his colleague: “This woman sang my drawers.”

J-Hud interprets the late Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” while Marlon plays jazz legend Ted White’s first husband. The next biopic will be released October 9 in the United States.

