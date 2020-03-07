Marnie the Dog, Famous Tongue Child, Died at 18

Marnie the dogs – The famous monkey on the Internet known for his tongue expression – has died.

The owner of Shih Tzu, Shirley Braha, announced the shocking news on Saturday on Instagram, writing … “With great sadness I shared the news that Marnie passed away peacefully and peacefully at my home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18.”

He continued, “His comfort has diminished in recent days with little hope for improvement and he has informed me that he has had enough. He is happy with his cock to the end.” Braha goes on to thank everyone for welcoming Marnie, explaining how her dog has put her on the trip for a lifetime and how grateful she is for love.

Braha concludes his honorary post with a bit of information, as well as a preliminary analysis … saying that Marnie will be buried in an animal graveyard in LA, adding there to be one. public memory for him when it is safe to hold one, in the light of coronavirus and all.

Marnie was adopted from an animal shelter in 2012 at a ripe age of 11 years. Shortly thereafter, he gained viral fame for his often high (but super cute) tongue, which is unstoppable from his mouth all the time.

Marnie who has caught many celebs over the years, including Jonah Hill, Tina Fey, For the sake of Lovato, James Franco, Betty White, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Larry King, Aaron Paul, use, Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Riff Raff, Jason Schwartzman and more.

He previously shot down an “Wolrd Dog Awards” invitation because, apparently, Marnie and co. felt he is serious for this. She might be right – Marnie got it his own book deal at one time.

The dog is 18 years old.

RIP, Marnie.