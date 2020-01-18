Maroon 5 accuses Matty Healy of plagiarizing works of art in 1975

The 1975 Matty Healy responded to Maroon 5 claims that his band had plagiarized some of their artwork.

The group faced with Adam Levine went on Twitter to see the similarities between their 1997 album ‘The Fourth World’ (when the band was named Kara’s Flowers) and The 1975’s commercial graphics for Spotify for their new single ‘Me & You’ comment on Together Song ‘.

“Hey @ the1975, are you big Kara’s Flowers fans?” The official Maroon 5 Twitter account tweeted before Healy replied.

“I don’t know what the hell that is, but I love this song about being in a phone booth or whatever,” the front man replied, making fun of Maroon 5’s song “Payphone”.

See the Twitter exchange below.

I don’t know what the hell that is, but I love this song about being in a phone booth or whatever it is, https://t.co/AnolXScieJ

– 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) January 17, 2020

Last week Matty Healy confirmed that the release date for the fourth studio album “Notes on a Conditional Form”, released in 1975, has been postponed.

Speaking to fans on Instagram Live, the front man said he was “sorry I screwed you” and confirmed that the follow-up to “A Short Inquiry in Online Relationships” of 2018 from its original release date on February 21 was postponed.

Meanwhile, Matty Healy has announced that The 1975 will not headline the Glastonbury Festival later that year.

Two of the three Pyramid Stage headliners for this year’s Worthy Farm event have already been confirmed, Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift have already been confirmed.