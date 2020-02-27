marquee-sporting-activities-community-provides-wow-cable-service-provider-to-lineup

The Cubs’ Marquee Athletics Community announce a new carriage arrangement with WOW cable. WOW serves the south, west and northwest suburbs as well as northwest Indiana.

WOW will begin broadcasting Marquee on March 13, according to a release from the channel.

“WOW is the fourth-most significant company in Chicago and an essential element of our distribution landscape, and we are delighted to have them be a part of the far more than 40 carriage partners who have previously signed on,” Marquee common supervisor Mike McCarthy reported in a press release.

Although Marquee has added an additional husband or wife, a offer with Comcast — the biggest cable tv supplier in Chicago — has eluded the channel. Promotions are in put with AT&T’s Uverse, DirecTV and AT&T Tv, streaming support Hulu and other companies.

We purchase rights from Sinclair to distribute articles to you. In spite of our greatest initiatives, we’ve been not able to access an arrangement with Sinclair. As a end result, we will no more time supply FOX Regional Athletics Networks, such as Sure Network, starting February 29th. — YouTube Television set (@YouTubeTV) February 27, 2020

And it now appears unlikely that Marquee will appear to streaming services YouTube Tv anytime before long. YouTube Tv announced Thursday afternoon that it is dropping sports activities channels owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group. Sinclair is the Cubs’ spouse in Marquee.

“We buy legal rights from Sinclair to distribute written content to you,” YouTube Tv set tweeted. “Despite our greatest attempts, we have been unable to attain an settlement with Sinclair. As a result, we will no extended offer FOX Regional Sports Networks, which include Indeed Network, commencing February 29th.”

Marquee is the distinctive residence for Cubs match broadcasts.