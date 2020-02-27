marquee-sporting-activities-network-adds-new-cable-company,-but-it’s-not-comcast

The Cubs’ Marquee Sports activities Network announce a new carriage arrangement with WOW cable. WOW serves the south, west and northwest suburbs as perfectly as northwest Indiana.

WOW will start out broadcasting Marquee on March 13, according to a launch from the channel.

“WOW is the fourth-largest supplier in Chicago and an vital element of our distribution landscape, and we are delighted to have them be part of the far more than 40 carriage associates who have now signed on,” Marquee basic manager Mike McCarthy explained in a push launch.

Although Marquee has included another spouse, a deal with Comcast — the greatest cable tv company in Chicago — has eluded the channel. Promotions are in position with AT&T’s Uverse, DirecTV and AT&T Tv set, streaming service Hulu and other companies.

Marquee is the distinctive property for Cubs sport broadcasts.