Married couple from Lancaster Township are charged after the police found three children living in their home in unsanitary conditions

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster township couple has been charged with three child wellbeing charges after the Manheim Township police and Lancaster County Child and Youth Service found the living conditions of their Wyncroft Lane apartment too unsanitary for their three children had been classified on an affidavit to file a criminal complaint.

Travis Croney, 34, and his wife Brittany, 28, were indicted on January 31, two weeks after the Manheim community police conducted a social check on their home. The complaint says that the house between the urine and dog feces stained walls after one “Decaying body” smelled.

Police say the living room is littered with garbage, and officers found cockroaches in the kitchen and on the walls of the apartment. The carpet that led up the stairs was colored black, and apparently urine stains ran down the stairs, the affidavit says.

The couple were asked to appear before District Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle on March 3.

40.018164

-76.317242