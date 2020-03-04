married-for-fifty-eight-yrs,-mt.-juliet-tornado-victims-died-side-by-facet

Near

James and Donna Eaton died side by side on a mattress thrown from their bed.

“About as close as you can get,” Mt. Juliet Law enforcement Office Capt. Tyler Chandler mentioned.

A powerful tornado leveled the couple’s home on Catalpa Travel in Mt. Juliet, an area challenging strike by Tuesday morning’s deadly storms.

The Eatons were married for 58 yrs. Jimmy Eaton, as he was known, would have celebrated his 85th birthday on Wednesday.

“The ideal earthly illustration of what a marriage should really search like,” stated the couple’s 24-year-aged grandson Jake Hardy-Moore. “They confirmed Christ’s appreciate and his sacrifice. They both of those liked our families by demanding instances of daily life.

“They were being the types we seemed to when instances had been hard, and they kept us pointed toward God and to be dependent on God.”

The Eatons were associates of Initial Baptist Church Mt. Juliet for much more than 40 years and remained active until their fatalities.

James Eaton usually frequented hospitals with Pastoral Treatment & Senior Adult Pastor David Fallin. He assisted with a church coffee bar on Sundays.

Donna Eaton, 81, was a retired company manager at Very first Baptist and ongoing to fill in as needed with workplace responsibilities, Fallin said.

“The Eatons represented the pretty most effective of 1st Baptist,” Pastor Phillip Dunn mentioned. “To know them was to adore them. They carried with them a pleased spirit, and their appreciate for their church loved ones was a model to all of us.

“To know that they have been taken from us so quickly in a storm shocks all of us. We can also relaxation certain that Jim and Donna liked Christ and woke up with their religion becoming sight.”

Specifics on funeral companies weren’t promptly identified.

