[married-off-responsibility-kentucky-officers-on-day-night-time-halt-restaurant-robbery]

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — It begun off as a tranquil date for two married off-duty Kentucky police officers, but their night time took a turn when they jumped into motion to cease a robbery at the restaurant.

Chase and Nicole McKeown know a strong relationship implies expending time with your companion.

“Each and every 7 days, we make confident we have a day evening,” Chase reported.

On Sunday, day night for the couple from Elizabethtown took them to the Louisville cafe Boosting Cane’s.

“Which is in fact exactly where appropriate soon after we acquired married, that is in which we ate dinner. Same locale,” Nicole explained.

“Usually when we go away from household, it can be to be absent from the work. We really don’t have to be concerned about looking at individuals we know. This is not how it turned out this time.,” Chase explained.

The McKeowns have been having fun with their food when law enforcement say Justin Carter walked through the doors sporting a mask.

Surveillance video reveals Carter walking up to a female at the hard cash sign up, pulling out a gun, and demanding dollars.

“I saw her fingers go up. I was like, ‘Does it glimpse like what I imagine he is executing?’ (Chase is) like, ‘Yeah,'” Nicole claimed.

Carter did not know that the few acquiring a day were associates of the Elizabethtown Law enforcement Department and, when they were being off-responsibility, they are by no means actually off the clock.

“There was literally no issue. We looked at each other – ‘is this going on? Let’s go,'” Chase stated.

“He handed the cell phone to me and claimed, ‘Call 911.’ And I glance at it for a 2nd and I see myself going for the cell phone – I am like, ‘No, I am going to help my partner,'” Nicole explained.

Chase and Nicole took out their guns and yelled at Carter to drop his weapon. Carter then ran out the door leaving his gun at the rear of.

The McKeowns failed to just stop when Carter still left the cafe. They chased him and put him beneath arrest.

Carter is experiencing various fees.

The McKeowns have been praised as heroes, but they say they’re not on the lookout for any accolades.

“When it will come to people’s lives in danger, I come to feel like any other officer below would have completed the precise exact same matter – get the negative male,” Nicole stated.