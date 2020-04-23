Married to First Sight’s Derek and Katie Split

And like that, other couples call it quits.
At tonight’s reunion show Married at First Sight, Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman reveal that they are no longer married. Instead, they are in the process of divorce.
“Thank goodness Katie made it so easy not to fall in love with her. I’m hurt,” Derek shared with the host Kevin Frazier. “Katie confessed to me that she had an affair with her ex about a week ago.”
She continued, “My biggest fear was that she was having an affair with her ex. Then I learned a few days ago that literally one day after the honeymoon, she was sleeping with her. I heard it from five different people … with you while we were filming and I didn’t believe what you said because I didn’t trust you anymore. “
Katie explicitly denied sleeping with her ex after having a honeymoon with Derek but confessed to having “physical abnormalities” later in the marriage.
So what brings Katie back to her ex even though she has no intention of having a serious relationship with him?
“We have no physical relationship at all,” he told Derek. “I feel like the more I get to know (Derek), the more I keep myself from falling in love with him.”
During the meeting, which was filmed nearly five months after Decision Day, the couple said they had found new tenants to take over the lease throughout the year. And before the discussion ends, the two parties are expecting each other.
“The reason I didn’t want to go any longer was because I didn’t want to take it from you so we tried to find it when I knew it wasn’t going to happen,” Katie explained.
Tonight’s news is meant Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer is the only couple from the current season who is still married. But where is another marriage different from a franchise? Take a look at our gallery below.
FYI
Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Divorced after five years
A + E series
Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Married and Proud Parents
A + E series
Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland
Final Status: Separate
Current Status: Divorced
A + E series
Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Divorced
A + E series
Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio
Final Status: Separate
Current Status: Divorced
A + E series
Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Divorced after Jessica issued a restraining order
Zach Dilgard / A + E series
Ashley Doherty & David Norton
Final Status: Separate
Current Status: Divorced
Zach Dilgard / A + E series
The role of Samantha & Neil Bowlus
Final Status: Separate
Current Status: Divorced
A + E series
Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Divorced
Wojtasik / A + E Karolina Series
Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage
Wojtasik / A + E Karolina Series
Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz
Final Status: Separate
Current Status: Divorced
Wojtasik / A + E Karolina Series
Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Divorced; Nick is now the father of twin children with girlfriend Heather Yerrid
Wojtasik / A + E Karolina Series
Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Divorced
Wojtasik / A + E Karolina Series
Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Divorced
Wojtasik / A + E Karolina Series
Ashley Petta & Anthony D’Amico
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: With and proud of parents to baby girls
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic
Final Status: Not Together
Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show’s wedding counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Divorce after 10 months of marriage
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Married and proud parents of baby girls
Lifetime / Kinetic Content
Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Married and welcomed a new baby girl
Lifetime / Kinetic Content
Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Divorced.
Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram, “We are all created for a purpose. I have identified mine. Love and serve God. And now love and lead you. You are a Queen. There is no one else like you. spend the rest of my life with you as my partner. My love. My love. Thanks Amor. SHE SAID YES! ”
Lifetime / Kinetic Content
Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Divorced
Terrance Harrison
Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth
Final Status: Married
Current Status: Married
Terrance Harrison
Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess
Final Status: Divorce
Current Status: Married
Terrance Harrison
AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen
Final Status: Married
Current Status: Married
Terrance Harrison
Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo
Final Status: Divorce
Current Status: Divorced
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Shared
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles
Final Status: Separate
Current Status: Divorced
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Shared
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell
Final Status: Separate
Current Status: Divorced
Green Belinda
Taylor Dunklin & Brandon Reid
Final Status: Separate
Current Status: Divorce
Damage Photography
Jessica Studer & Austin Hurd
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Shared
Damage Photography
Meka Jones & Michael Watson
Final Status: Separate
Current Status: Divorce
Victoria V Photography
Derek Sherman & Katie Conrad
Final Status: Shared
Current Status: Divorce
Victoria V Photography
Mindy Shiben & Zach Justice
Final Status: Separate
Current Status: Divorce
