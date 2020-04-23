Married to First Sight’s Derek and Katie Split

And like that, other couples call it quits.

At tonight’s reunion show Married at First Sight, Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman reveal that they are no longer married. Instead, they are in the process of divorce.

“Thank goodness Katie made it so easy not to fall in love with her. I’m hurt,” Derek shared with the host Kevin Frazier. “Katie confessed to me that she had an affair with her ex about a week ago.”

She continued, “My biggest fear was that she was having an affair with her ex. Then I learned a few days ago that literally one day after the honeymoon, she was sleeping with her. I heard it from five different people … with you while we were filming and I didn’t believe what you said because I didn’t trust you anymore. “

Katie explicitly denied sleeping with her ex after having a honeymoon with Derek but confessed to having “physical abnormalities” later in the marriage.

So what brings Katie back to her ex even though she has no intention of having a serious relationship with him?

“We have no physical relationship at all,” he told Derek. “I feel like the more I get to know (Derek), the more I keep myself from falling in love with him.”

During the meeting, which was filmed nearly five months after Decision Day, the couple said they had found new tenants to take over the lease throughout the year. And before the discussion ends, the two parties are expecting each other.

“The reason I didn’t want to go any longer was because I didn’t want to take it from you so we tried to find it when I knew it wasn’t going to happen,” Katie explained.

Tonight’s news is meant Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer is the only couple from the current season who is still married. But where is another marriage different from a franchise? Take a look at our gallery below.

FYI

Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Divorced after five years

A + E series

Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

A + E series

Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland



Final Status: Separate

Current Status: Divorced

A + E series

Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Divorced

A + E series

Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio



Final Status: Separate

Current Status: Divorced

A + E series

Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Divorced after Jessica issued a restraining order

Zach Dilgard / A + E series

Ashley Doherty & David Norton



Final Status: Separate

Current Status: Divorced

Zach Dilgard / A + E series

The role of Samantha & Neil Bowlus



Final Status: Separate

Current Status: Divorced

A + E series

Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Divorced

Wojtasik / A + E Karolina Series

Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage

Wojtasik / A + E Karolina Series

Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz



Final Status: Separate

Current Status: Divorced

Wojtasik / A + E Karolina Series

Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Divorced; Nick is now the father of twin children with girlfriend Heather Yerrid

Wojtasik / A + E Karolina Series

Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Divorced

Wojtasik / A + E Karolina Series

Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Divorced

Wojtasik / A + E Karolina Series

Ashley Petta & Anthony D’Amico



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: With and proud of parents to baby girls

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic



Final Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show’s wedding counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Divorce after 10 months of marriage

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Married and proud parents of baby girls

Lifetime / Kinetic Content

Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Married and welcomed a new baby girl

Lifetime / Kinetic Content

Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Divorced.

Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram, “We are all created for a purpose. I have identified mine. Love and serve God. And now love and lead you. You are a Queen. There is no one else like you. spend the rest of my life with you as my partner. My love. My love. Thanks Amor. SHE SAID YES! ”

Lifetime / Kinetic Content

Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Divorced

Terrance Harrison

Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth



Final Status: Married

Current Status: Married

Terrance Harrison

Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess



Final Status: Divorce

Current Status: Married

Terrance Harrison

AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen



Final Status: Married

Current Status: Married

Terrance Harrison

Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo



Final Status: Divorce

Current Status: Divorced

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Shared

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles



Final Status: Separate

Current Status: Divorced

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Shared

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell



Final Status: Separate

Current Status: Divorced

Green Belinda

Taylor Dunklin & Brandon Reid



Final Status: Separate

Current Status: Divorce

Damage Photography

Jessica Studer & Austin Hurd



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Shared

Damage Photography

Meka Jones & Michael Watson



Final Status: Separate

Current Status: Divorce

Victoria V Photography

Derek Sherman & Katie Conrad



Final Status: Shared

Current Status: Divorce

Victoria V Photography

Mindy Shiben & Zach Justice



Final Status: Separate

Current Status: Divorce

Mark your calendars for the premiere of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) on May 20 at 8pm on Lifetime.