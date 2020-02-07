Marriott does not plan to offer a private accommodation service in Japan

Rajeev Menon, a senior official of the US hotel chain, says there are currently no plans to operate a private accommodation service in Japan due to strict regulations.

Although there is a demand for such a service, “we believe we are not ready,” said Marriott President for Asia-Pacific with the exception of China and Taiwan, Menon, Wednesday. “Japan has a specific law that restricts the use of private accommodations as business logic,” he said.

The company manages approximately 5,000 homes in its private homes for wealthy people in the United States and Europe.

Marriott intends to focus its activities in Japan on the hotel business, Menon said. The company plans to open around 50 new hotels in Japan over the next five years, including a new Ritz-Carlton hotel in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, to be opened in May.

Menon added: “We don’t see any major effects” from the new outbreak of the corona virus. Marriott is currently committed to protecting its employees and hotel guests from the virus.

A thermal spring under the brand was built for the first time in the Ritz-Carlton with 94 rooms in Nikko. Programs introducing aspects of nature and traditional culture are also being prepared to offer special experiences that are unique to the region, said another Marriott representative.