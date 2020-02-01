Mars and Neptune Commitment Challenge by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Mars and Neptune are about to remind us that major problems can take longer to work out. Perhaps a lifetime is not enough. But when it comes to soul elevation, time is not the most relative variable anyway. The measurement that matters is commitment. I heartily agree to do what is needed, no matter how long it is, because it is all about.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). The bottom line is important, but it is rarely a situation. Study interactions to know what is really important to people. Inside, the smallest gestures will be the gift of everything.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). You have decided to become good at something. It does not matter how far you are from the goal at this moment. Find out which small part of it you can learn. You only need to get 1% better at a time.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). You don’t want to start anything unless you think you can finish it. The new move is to put together the puzzle before you notice how many pieces are involved.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). What do you have to do to turn your heart into a zone of peace? And can you do it alone? No. That is just as impossible as harmonizing with yourself in real time.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). A fire ring is a sustainable symbol. Johnny Cash sang about it, circus cats jump through it and recently it was illustrated on an ancient Egyptian map. Somehow you will jump through such a burning loop today.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Of course you can go faster, more efficiently and do it better. But that’s not the point. The point is movement. Forget what it should look like, let it count.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). You have choices at any time. Being aware of that fact is paralyzing, and not being aware of it is worse. People get stuck when they confuse sliding doors with walls.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Something interdimensional is happening inside. For this reason, you make as much of an impact on the world by watching passers-by as you will do by communicating with them or staying at home.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Early judgment is inefficient. Then come opinions and disappointments. Then comes a fight with reality – what a waste. Before you judge, reality shows you what it is. Then accept that and go from there.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Knowing what you need is not that easy. Usually people just guess it, get it wrong and try again. A person who can accurately assess your needs is an invaluable gift and must be cherished as such.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Tolerance needs a better public relations campaign. It is not considered to be particularly glamorous, and yet tolerance is the value that is most closely associated with “cool.” No one can be cool without allowing a wide range of life to happen.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). You are never really on a straight road. Even the most linear, endless, unchanging pavement line runs subtly around the curvature of a spherical planet. Dips and climbs are inevitable.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 28). Although the first weeks of excitement are popping, the real surprise will be the sensation needed. The more you do for others, the better you feel. And as you execute your plans, you’ll find out who inspires you. Your past and your professional life come together in useful and lucrative ways. Scorpio and Pisces are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 2, 18, 44 and 6.

APOTROPAIC SYMBOLS: NAZAR BONCUGU: Visit a bazaar in Istanbul and just about everywhere you look – windows, plates, awnings, chains, chains, key chains – an eye will stare at you. This is what the Turks call “Nazar Boncugu,” an amulet whose purpose is to ward off the “evil eye” of greed and jealousy. The Arabic ‘nazar’, which translates into something like surveillance, sight, attention or a similar concept, represents a design that is among the most famous and easily recognizable global symbols. In almost every religion and culture there is a symbol of eyes that look back on your eyes in defiance, recognition or perhaps something like love.

So whose eye is depicted in the Nazar Boncugu? There is good evidence that it could be a version of the eyes of Osiris or the related Egyptian god Horace. Three or four thousand years ago this beloved pantheon weaved a story about death and rebirth. Osiris was killed by his brother, cut into pieces, planted and then somehow resuscitated by the goddess Isis. As can be expected in a story that is thousands of years old, there are many versions of the life and times of this crew, although a consistent theme is the benevolent intention of divine eyes, vigilant over the weaknesses of earthly life. May earthlings never be completely alone.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Ariel Winter has been playing the smartest member of the Dunphy family for more than ten years and the action points keep coming for the star of the “Modern Family”. Winter was born when the sun, moon, Jupiter and Uranus were all in Aquarius’ intellectual sky sign. Mercury and Venus in Capricorn suggest business acumen to match her considerable acting talents.

