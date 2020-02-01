Mars Heats Up by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Sagittarius is a fiery station for Mars. Anger comes up. The gurus say anger to meet virtue – but how? It can be as simple as pausing to listen to what anger has to say. You don’t have to rush for a solution. Also note that anger is dangerous waste. It should not be kept, but you must also be careful how you get rid of it. Responsibly getting angry.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). If you had to limit the focus of the day to four words, it would be about the same as: Solve things about money. What especially gets in your way are your feelings about what you earn or what is possible.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Your mind, when left to its own devices, can be like a tired toddler throwing tantrums. Lead yourself. Every way you can promote positive emotions and language is a very welcome statement in the mental landscape.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). If you eliminate energy air, positive things have the chance to resonate faster and more powerfully. So what can you cut out? What takes up more space than it is worth?

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Books will teach you lessons that others have learned. That works fine, but it’s not a shortcut. The lessons that really matter are the lessons you learn from your own experience.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Money flows to stability and away from instability. Another way to argue is that money flows to trust. You get proof that trust grows. This takes time.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). You look at all sides of a problem and you also use the way other people experience it. This only contributes to your awareness and helps you make even better decisions.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). Sociability requires resonance. You cannot be aware of others if you are not aware of yourself. There is a lot to be gained by being generally aware and attentive.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). People disturb you and distract you, but only if you allow them. You have to hook on something, otherwise it won’t distract. Consider your share in it. With consciousness you can let your attention flow to where you want to go most.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). You don’t have to change what you do. That’s hard. What are you assuming? What do you think? These can be easier places to start changing.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). The experience of another person is impossible to have, but an admirable thing to try. A bit of it will penetrate your efforts.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). It is one of those fast-slow-slow days. Rhythms are established. Note which speed is required. Search for the patterns. This is about the art of switching.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). A congratulation action is in place. Raise your hand and let the universe return your high-five. The long and the short of it? This triumph is all yours.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 5). The fact that you have done things in one way does not mean that this is the way that you will always do. Transformations start small. You have the confidence and the courage to take action and do some things less conventionally. You are going to make a big sale next season, and this gives you mobility. The exchange of love will bring great joy. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 3, 33, 38 and 11.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD: The full moon in the sign of domesticity comes with a lunar eclipse. On the same day, the sun and Mercury rise in Capricorn and Uranus goes directly. With so many aspects that speak about the cosmic weather, we can expect strange combinations. Just like in meteorology – cold fronts and warm fronts do not necessarily follow each other in an ordered procession – feelings and events with different tones do not automatically match in a way that is easy to understand. What is the emotional equivalent of a closed front? Feelings are pushed behind other feelings. Cyclonic processes can be the next in the mashup, and even if it doesn’t matter in a major storm, the climate becomes less predictable.

These signals are all opportunities for greater awareness, in particular about the feelings of others, how to respond to them and how they can be exploited or protected.

Monks of Tibet believe that the lunar eclipse can increase the effects of karma tenfold. Considering the magnification of Mars in Sagittarius, consider staying on the safe side of superstition by committing only good deeds (or badnesses) that you would not mind getting back on an extra zero scale.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Quintessential ’60s housewife Betty Draper is just one of the many colors of the versatile actress January Jones, who is just as at home in the 1960s as in the Old West or in the science fiction world of’ X-Men ‘. Jones was born when Jupiter was in Leo, the sign of show business and entertainment, indicating that her desire to entertain people has always brought her happiness.

