Marsai Martin from black-ish & Arica Himmel from mixed-ish Attend the “Essence” lunch! | Arica Himmel, Damson Idris, ella balinska, Jeremy Pope, KiKi Layne, Laura Harrier, Lexi Underwood, Marsai Martin, Priah Ferguson, Ryan Destiny, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Storm Reid, Taylor Russell

The young stars of the “ish” universe go out for the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Lunch Thursday, February 6, at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

black-ish Marsai Martin and mixed Arica Himmel were both present at the annual event!

Many rising stars in Hollywood attended the event, including Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Laura Harrier, Waves’ Taylor Russell, If Beale Street could speak KiKi Layne, Charlie’s Angels’ Ella Balinska, We ” Shahadi Wright Joseph, Stranger Things ” Priah Ferguson, Euphoria’s Storm reid, Stars Ryan Destiny, Little Fires Everywhere’s Lexi Underwood, Snowfall Damson idrisand the Broadway star Jeremy Pope.

For information: Laura wears an Alessandra Rich dress. KiKi wears a David Koma dress. Marsai wears a Lisou dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Thunderstorm wears a Sergio Hudson dress. Lexi wear a new york kate spade blazer and skirt. Priah kate spade new york door. Ella wears a Lanvin outfit and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Photos: Getty

Posted to: Arica Himmel, Damson Idris, ella balinska, Jeremy Pope, KiKi Layne, Laura Harrier, Lexi Underwood, Marsai Martin, Priah Ferguson, Ryan Destiny, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Storm Reid, Taylor Russell