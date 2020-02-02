Marsai Martin, Shahadi Wright Joseph & More Celebrate Nominations for NAACP Awards | Asante Blackk, JD McCrary, Lyric Ross, Marsai Martin, Roshon Fegan, Shahadi Wright Joseph

Marsai Martin brighten up the carpet NAACP Image Awards 2020 Nominee Breakfast Saturday February 1 in Pasadena, California.

The 15-year-old actress is nominated in the category Best actress in a supporting role and Outstanding performance in a film for her role in Little, as well as in the category Best actress in a comedy and Best performance of a young person (series, series special). , TV movie or limited series) for black-ish.

Also attending the NAACP Image Awards nominee event, Shahadi Wright Joseph, JD McCrary, Asante Blackk, Lyric Ross, and Roshon Fegan.

“Thank you @naacpimageawards for the 3 nominations this year !! So happy to be nominated alongside my daughter @lyricnicoleross 💞💞 ”, Shahadi wrote on Instagram after the event.

Shahadi is nominated for an exceptional performance in cinema. Lyrical is nominated for the best supporting actress in a dramatic series and for the exceptional performance of a young person (series, special, telefilm or limited series) for This Is Us.

For information: Shahadi wears an Adeam dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Swarovski ring.

