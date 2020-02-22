[marsai-martin-wins-big-at-naacp-graphic-awards-2020]

Marsai Martin kisses a person of her trophies at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards on Friday evening (February 21) in Hollywood.

The 15-calendar year-outdated black-ish actress took dwelling 3 awards, Outstanding Overall performance by a Youth and Exceptional Supporting Actress In a Comedy Collection for the ABC show, and Fantastic Breakthrough Performance in Movement Photo for Small.

black-ish also took house the award for Excellent Comedy Collection, with Anthony Anderson and Deon Cole selecting up acting awards for their roles in the clearly show as nicely.

Joining Marsai at the ceremony ended up some of her ish household – black-ish‘s Miles Brown and grown-ish‘s Chloe Bailey, Francia Raisa and Diggy Simmons, as nicely as This Is Us‘ Asante Blackk and Lyric Ross, and Us‘ Shahadi Wright Joseph.

FYI: Marsai is putting on a Pamella Roland costume. Chloe is sporting Balmain. Shahadi is wearing Bibhu Mohapatra. Lyric is putting on Altuzarra.