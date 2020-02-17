[marshall-speaker-and-headphones-deals-2020:-find-the-cheapest-prices-online]

Whenever you go to a gig, there’s one name that seems omnipresent on stage, emblazoned across the the black-fronted amps – and that’s Marshall. Founded in 1962, the British manufacturer has become synonymous with rock music, its trustworthy products backing everyone from Slash to Lemmy, Hendrix to The Who.

In recent years, Marshall has augmented its product portfolio with a range of headphones and speakers. Drawing upon the qualities that have made its stage equipment so popular – great looks and sound; solid build quality – Marshall has proven they’re no one-trick pony.

As a manufacturer of stage equipment for more than four decades, Marshall understands the importance of listening to music in the highest-possible quality – and this is reflected in its range of headphones and earphones. But they don’t just sound great, they also come with rock-star looks and a bunch of showstopping features.

The Marshall music-listening range includes everything from Alexa-enabled wireless speakers, to mean-looking noise cancelling headphones. Check out Louder’s overview of the range and the latest deals via our price-comparison widgets right here.

The best Marshall speaker deals: what you should know

Marshall regularly offers big discounts on its headphones and speakers, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the Marshall homepage for the latest news. If you spot what you think is a good deal and want to check you’re not getting fleeced, here are the latest retail prices for Marshall speakers, and the latest deals below that.

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth – £219.99/$249.99

Marshall Acton Multi-Room – £249.99/$349.99

Marshall Acton II Voice – £269.99/$299.99

Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth – £299.99/$349.99

Marshall Stanmore Multi-Room – £349.99/$449.99

Marshall Stanmore Voice – £349.99/$399.99

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth – £429.99/$549.99

Marshall Woburn Multi-Room – £479.99/$599.99

Marshall Stockwell II – £219.99/$199.99

Marshall Kilburn II – £269.99/$299.99

Marshall Tufton – £349.99/$399.99

Marshall speakers: everything you need to know

(Image credit: Future)

Marshall Acton



Like the T.A.R.D.I.S. of the audio world, the Marshall Acton speakers deliver sound that totally belies their diminutive size. Each of these speakers packs three dedicated Class D amplifiers that power two tweeters and a sub-woofer, resulting in well-balanced audio that’s both big and beautiful.

While the Acton II Bluetooth is a more than adequate speaker, spend a little more and you can get the Acton Multi-Room with its multiple preset streaming options and simple app control; or the Acton II Voice with either Alexa or Google Assistant support.

(Image credit: Future)

Marshall Stanmore



Whether your room is big or small, the Marshall Stanmore speakers will provide you with a deeply satisfying soundtrack. Packing three Class D amplifiers that deliver a total output of 80 watts, these classically styled units are capable of clean, precise sound at any volume level. As with the Marshall Acton, you can choose from Bluetooth, Multi-Room or Voice (with Alexa/Google Assistant support) versions.

(Image credit: Future)

Marshall Woburn



If you’re having a big party (or just fancy annoying the neighbours), look no further than the Woburn sub-range. The largest of all the Marshall home speakers, the Woburn II Bluetooth and the Woburn Multi-Room each boast two one-inch tweeters and two 5.25-inch subwoofers, which combine to deliver 110 watts of crystal-clear output.

These speakers support both Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX technology, ensuring your tunes are streamed in lossless quality, while multi-host functionality enables you to source your music from two separate Bluetooth devices.

As the name suggests, the Woburn Multi-Room can be paired with other Marshall wireless multi-room speakers for a full-home sound system, and this one will also automatically download software updates without you having to lift a finger.

(Image credit: Future)

Marshall Stanmore, Kilburn, Woburn and Stockwell travel speakers



If you’re looking to take a Bluetooth speaker on holiday with you, you’ll want it to be as portable as possible. At just 1.4kg, the Marshall Stockwell II is certainly easy to carry – yet it still pulls its weight in terms of sound and features. Containing three Class D amplifiers, this wireless speaker delivers powerful multidirectional audio, which can be adjusted to your taste thanks to analogue bass and treble knobs on top of the unit (something that all Marshall speakers boast).

Support for the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology means you can stream in premium quality, while multi-host functionality allows you to switch between two Bluetooth devices with ease. Add in IPX4 water resistance and more than 20 hours of battery life, and you have an excellent speaker for the size and price tag.

Marshall describes the Kilburn II as its “stout-hearted hero”, and that’s a pretty accurate compliment when you consider that it weighs just 2.5kg but still manages to be the loudest speaker in its class. This 36-watt portable powerhouse executes immersive, multidirectional sound whether indoors or out – and if you do happen to be away from the house, you can rest assured that the Kilburn II’s 20-hour battery life will keep the music pumping for a good couple of days.

Tufton by name, tough cookie by nature. As well as sporting that familiar no-nonsense Marshall aesthetic, the Tufton portable speaker boasts IPX2 water resistance and flush-mounted corner caps for ultimate protection on the road. As with Marshall’s other speakers, this 80-watt unit delivers immersive multidirectional sound, while 20 hours of listening off a single charge will ensure that the music (almost) never stops.

The best Marshall headphones deals: what you should know

Before you start shopping, we have everything you need to know about Marshalls expansive headphones range, starting with the latest prices you can expect to pay.

Marshall Mode – £49.99/$49.99

Marshall Major III – £69.99/$79.99

Marshall Major III Bluetooth – £129.99/$149.99

Marshall Major III Voice – £149.99/$169

Marshall Monitor – £169.99/$149.99

Marshall Monitor Bluetooth – £219.99/$249.99

Marshall Mid Bluetooth – £129.99/$149.99

Marshall Mid A.N.C. – £239.99/$279.99

Marshall headphohnes: everything you need to know

(Image credit: Future)

Marshall Major III



The first thing you notice about the Marshall Major III sub-range of headphones is how solid they look. This is thanks in part to their thicker loop wires and reinforced rubber dampers. However, their sturdy (yet foldable) build doesn’t come at the expense of comfort, and with a straight-fit headband, slimmed-down 3D hinges and rebuilt ear cushions, they provide a lovely snug fit when you’re listening to your tunes.

The sound quality is equally satisfying, with custom-tuned 40mm dynamic drivers delivering an enhanced bass response and crystal-clear highs. And though the Major III family is at the cheaper end of the Marshall headphones range, the manufacturer hasn’t scrimped on features. A single-button remote enables you to control both your music and phone functionality, while a spare 3.5mm socket means that your mate can plug in a separate pair of cans for dual listening.

Want to go wireless? The Major III Bluetooth offer aptX support and 30+ hours of play off a single charge, which should last you at least a week. And if you want to go the whole hog with wireless listening and Google voice assistance, the new Marshall Major III Voice cans represent a sound investment.

(Image credit: Future)

Marshall Monitor



As the name suggests, the Marshall Monitor sub-range of foldable headphones offer “studio-quality sound”. Like the Marshall Major III cans, they contain low-distortion 40mm drivers that deliver a satisfying listening experience across the whole frequency range – however, with these you also get an FTF system that enables you to customise how you hear your music, as well as effective noise isolation.

The Marshall Monitor headphones look as good as they sound, channelling the spirit of those legendary Marshall amps with their black vinyl leather covering, white script logo and heavy-duty cast metal hinges. And as with the Marshall Major III, a one-button remote and an extra 3.5mm socket for music sharing come as standard.

If you don’t fancy the all-black design, you can choose the Steel edition for the same price. And there’s also a Bluetooth version, which offer a generous 30+ hours of listening off a single charge.

(Image credit: Future)

Marshall Mid



While the Marshall Mid headphones don’t share the Marshall Monitor’s FTF functionality, they do boast a number of other features that the Monitor cans don’t. With these foldable headphones, you get a multidirectional control knob for managing your music and phone calls, while two built-in passive noise-reduction microphones deliver superior clarity when speaking on the blower.

In terms of sound quality, the Mid Bluetooth are very much on a par with the other cans in the Marshall range, with 40mm dynamic drivers coping with just about anything you can throw at them. However, if you want to take your music enjoyment to the next level, opt for the Marshall Mid A.N.C. – the most expensive pair of headphones in Marshall’s canon, they feature active noise cancelling to give you a truly immersive listening experience.

(Image credit: Future)

Marshall Mode



Like most headphones manufacturers, Marshall has latched on to the fact that some people prefer to wear something a little more discreet – whether that’s for running, working out at the gym, or just… because. However, the company is adamant that discreet doesn’t equate to diminished sound quality, claiming that its Mode earphones deliver “huge sound in a small package”.

This is no doubt helped by customised drivers that produce a clear midrange, extended highs and deep bass, although it can’t do any harm that the earphones boast a unique design that anchors them to your ear. The Marshall Modes are super cheap, but for a little extra outlay you could opt for the Mode EQ, which enable you to listen to your music with two different equaliser settings.

(Image credit: Future)

Marshall Minor II



Marshall also offers a set of wireless earphones called the Minor II. Though they’re not true wireless – cables connect the buds to each other – they still offer supreme convenience for people on the move. As well as providing an estimated 12 hours of listening off a single charge, the Minor II support Bluetooth aptX technology, meaning you can listen to your music in CD quality; while an innovative ear-fit system will ensure that they stay put no matter how bumpy your journey.

Further recommendations…

The best bluetooth speakers you can buy right now

Best headphones 2020: supercharge your music listening

The best budget wireless headphones: wire-free and wallet-friendly

Best in-ear headphones: Louder’s top choice wired and wireless earbuds

The best phones for music lovers

Less noise, more rock with the best noise cancelling headphones

The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

Best over-ear headphones 2020: great options to suit all budgets

The best smart speakers 2020: find the right voice-assisted speaker for you

Looking for more great deals?