Marshalltown volleyball player accused of Indiana murder

JAY COUNTY, Indiana (WPTA21 / KWWL) – A Marshalltown Community College volleyball player is in custody and charged with killing a man from Jay County, Indiana earlier this month.

Fort Recovery, Ohio, 18-year-old Hannah Knapke was arrested for murdering Shea Briar, who was shot in the back after an autopsy.

A spokesman for Marshalltown Community College said on Friday at our sister station WPTA21:

“The news of the lawsuit against Hannah Knapke surprised our campus and sports department very much. We can confirm that Ms. Knapke has been released from her sports participation and is no longer enrolled in college. We have no further comments at this moment.”

Marshalltown Community University

Knapke’s arrest follows the arrests of Esther J. Stephen and Shelby N. Hiestand, former coaches of the Fort Recovery High School softball team, for similar reasons.

Indiana prosecutors believe that a custody battle between Briar and Stephen led to the murder.

They said Stephen and Hiestand admitted that they had raised and shot Briar.

A likely affidavit suggests that Knapke was with the other two women at the time of the shootout.

Prosecutors say she provided a vehicle to co-accused Esther Stephen and Shelby Hiestand and then accompanied them when they allegedly lured the victim onto a bridge and shot him in the back.

Knapke – investigators claim – lent the vehicle to the women because it would not be recognized if someone watched it while committing the crime.

Knapke, Stephen and Hiestand are due to go to trial on March 30.

Online rosters show that Knapke played volleyball and softball in 2019 for Fort Recovery High School. Until her arrest, Esther Stephen was the head coach of the Fort Recovery High School softball team.

All three suspects are held without attachment.