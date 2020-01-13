Marshawn Lynch gives NFL retirement recommendation: “Take care of all chickens”

Loading...

Seahawks’ Marshawn Lynch watches the Eagles. (Steven Ryan / Getty)

After two touchdowns against the Packers during the Seattle defeat against Greem Bay (28:23) on Sunday, Marshawn Lynch said he was “not sure” whether or not he would return to the Seahawks.

The 33-year-old, who had four touchdowns for the Seahawks in three games after Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny were injured, urged Seattle to retire and called his return to the team “solid”.

When asked if he would return, Lynch couldn’t say how or how. “I’m not sure,” he said. “Lets see what happens.”

Lynch spoke much more extensively during his post-game press conference when he advised younger players.

“It’s a vulnerable time for a lot of these young guys, do you feel me?” Said Lynch. “They don’t care about their chicken, do they? Do you feel me? If they were me or I had the opportunity to tell them something, I say,” Take care of your money, because this shit doesn’t last forever. “

“Take care of your bread. When you’re done, you can go ahead and take care of yourself.”

Marshawn Lynch used his time on the podium to give advice to the younger players 🙏 pic.twitter.com/p5poQZA2cq

– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 13, 2020

(In this case, chicken is slang for money.)

“Now I’m on the other side of retirement and it’s good if (you) come over there and you can do whatever you want, so I’ll tell you everything while you’re in it,” he went on. “Pass on your bread when you’re done, keep going and take care of yourself. So while you’re at it, take care of your body, take care of your chicken and take care of your mentals, because we won’t last that long. “

If this is really the case for Lynch, he will retire after 94 regular seasons, more than 10,000 rushing yards, a Super Bowl win, and one of the most memorable runs in NFL history.

Nine years ago today, Marshawn Lynch decimated the entire New Orleans defense with one of the greatest runs ever.

BEAST quake.

(via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/unkcRcrRZy

– Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2020

Even if the 33-year-old hangs his tunnels, there is no guarantee that he will retire because he has already retired twice.

