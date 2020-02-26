[Martha MacCallum Hits Democrats For Coronavirus Reaction: ‘The Answer is Often Far more Money’]

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum bashed Democrats for expressing the governing administration requires much more money to sufficiently protect against the coronavirus from spreading.

MacCallum joined Outnumbered on Wednesday to talk about the ongoing Capitol Hill discussion on how to battle the pandemic. The Fox host claimed it was “gross” how the coronavirus has turn into the most current crisis to be politicized, adding, “a large amount of People in america appear at that and locate it very disheartening.”

“Wouldn’t it be excellent if final night on the debate phase, anyone had appeared at each and every other and reported, ‘This is not the time for us to be sniping at every single other. Let us support whatever the president wants in this, let’s get powering each and every other,’” MacCallum stated.

“It is exciting to me that on the Democrat aspect, the remedy is usually a lot more revenue,” she ongoing. “It’s like ‘We haven’t even seemed possibly at accurately what the system is for that $two.five billion, but $8 billion sounds better and $8 billion would be hitting it tougher.’ Let’s appear at what the smartest way to tackle it is.”

Harris Faulkner agreed, panning Senate The vast majority Chief Chuck Schumer’s request for a lot more funding.

“We really do not know what you would truly do with the money, but we want a lot more,” she reported. “This can’t be politicized.”

