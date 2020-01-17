Martha Stewart criticizes the irritating products of Gwyneth Paltrow Goop – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLde1a9423317fa36a876b64071b5a8b5c11%

Gwyneth Paltrow threw a candle that smells of her vagina, and Martha Stewarthave a few thoughts

During an appearance on Watch what is happening live, a caller asked Stewart to comment on Goop The new scent of candle, “This Smells Like My Vagina, quot; (which, as expected, has already sold out). Since Stewart’s book actually wrote on how to run a successful lifestyle brand for the long term, it’s an appropriate question, and to everyone’s surprise, the candle makes no impression on her.

“I’m sure it’s sold out,” Stewart said Andy Cohen of the $ 75 product. “She does that kind of irritation, she tries to encourage the audience to listen to her and that’s great. Let her do her thing.”

Of course he said to live and let live in response to the interesting aroma, but would he burn it in his own house? As he hilariously admitted: “I would not buy that candle.”

He intervened in Cohen: “So to be clear, you don’t do it. Do you want a candle that smells like the vagina of Gwyneth Paltrow?

“Not necessarily,” Stewart joked.

As the host continued, “What does it say about the United States that the candle is already sold out?”

In response, Stewart said, “I don’t think it’s the United States. I think there are many men who are horny.”

Karlie Kloss He appeared on the Bravo show with Stewart. And he also had a hot topic to discuss in the interview.

Cohen could not be silent and asked Kloss about that viral moment in Gateway Project where a participant shaded the supermodel and said, “Not even for dinner with the Kushners?”

Like the star (who’s married Joshua Kushner, Jared KushnerHis brother said: “Well, listen, I was honored to be one of the first memes of the decade. To be honest, the real tragedy of all of this is that no one talks about how terrible that dress was! That’s why he went home And no, he wouldn’t wear that dress for dinner. “

Even if the host had a scented candle.

