Martha Stewart says the scented candle with vagina from Gwyneth Paltrow is “irritating” – Up News Info

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

The lifestyle guru criticizes the founder of Goop who sells the new candle scent called & # 39; This smells like my vagina & # 39; and states that those who buy & # 39; guys who are horny & # 39 ;.



Martha Stewart He has made his opinion clear Gwyneth PaltrowThe newest Goop product. He was asked to comment on reports that the “Iron Man“The actress has sold a new candle with the name” This Smell Like My Vagina “, the lifestyle expert did not bother to mask her disgust and described the $ 75 merchandise as” irritating. “”

The “Martha and Snoop & # 39; s Potluck dinner“co-host has released the insult during an appearance on”View live what happens with Andy Cohen“Thursday evening, January 16. When a fan called to ask him what he thought, she replied,” I’m sure it was finished. She does that kind of irritation … she tries to encourage the audience to listen to her. ”

“And that’s great, I mean, let her do her thing. I wouldn’t buy that candle,” continued the 78-year-old basement. His statement led host Andy Cohen to clarify: “So, for the sake of clarity, don’t you want a candle that smells like the vagina of Gwyneth Paltrow?” To which she simply replied: “Not necessary.”

Andy kept insisting with another intriguing question: “What does it say about the United States that the candle is already exhausted?” Martha came back ingeniously with an answer: “I think it’s not the United States. I think there are many men who are horny.”

Gwyneth’s exhausted candle was described on the Goop website as “a nice, delicious, sexy and wonderfully unexpected scent”. It was made “with geranium, citrus bergamot and cedar absolutely interspersed with damask roses and ambrete seeds,” and was advertised “to remind us of fantasy, temptation and refined heat.”

According to reports, the controversial name of the candle comes from a joke between Gwyneth and heretic perfumer Douglas Little when they worked together on a scent. While sampling potential odor, the “Avengers last match“It was said that the actress released:” Uhhh … this smells like vagina. ”

This was not the first time Martha hit Gwyneth for his brand Goop. In 2013, she intervened in the adventure of the actress in her world during an interview with Bloomberg Television. “She really wants to be part of the lifestyle business. She is a nice and beautiful person with a sense of lifestyle. Good, good,” he said before adding, “I think I’m in this whole lifestyle category started.”

