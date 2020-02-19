[Marti: Barca ‘definitely interested’ but Levante will not provide]

Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Photos

The Catalan giants have been in touch

Roger Marti has been on the Barcelona radar as of late. The Levante attacker has been viewed as a alternative for Ousmane Dembele. Nonetheless, Marti spoke out about the scenario and produced it obvious that even if he was interested in going to Barcelona, Levante never want to promote him.

“In the conclude on Tuesday they received in call with me as a result of my agent (Jose Rodri) and he informed me that Barca are intrigued in me. He came to Valencia, he satisfied (with Quico Catalan) and he advised me they did not access a offer because Levante never want to promote me.” “I’m not concerned in it but I know that Barcelona were undoubtedly interested. As I have usually claimed, I’m truly relaxed here and serene. That a big side like Barca want you is quite nice and it displays we’re undertaking issues nicely. I don’t know how it will conclusion but I’m quite pleased listed here.” Roger Marti | Resource

Marti has bagged 10 ambitions this season. At 29-yrs-outdated, he is absolutely not the future of Barcelona, but he could in shape the monthly bill amidst the club’s waning depth.