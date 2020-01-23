Martic Startup Communo Nabs $ 3.3M

Another point for the “Canadian startup team”, as announced this morning, that Communo has announced an increase of $ 3.3 million (Canadian, which is $ 2.5 million in a US newspaper) for its marketing platform.

Communo’s co-founder and CEO Ryan Gill said the platform connects more than 40,000 users with marketers, creative talents and consultants to achieve the $ 25 million mark in 2019. If Communo sounds like “Upwork for marketers” or Craigslist-for-marketers ‘no chaos’ – that’s exactly what it is.

It started in 2016 and Gill moved on to his marketing film, Cult, as he saw potential customers struggling with a plethora of marketing options and few good ways to find or select the right marketers on the right budget. Regardless, Grit Daily sees “bidding requests” on Facebook and LinkedIn all the time – as if being the fastest to recommend “their friend” is a good way to choose the next designer, developer or public relations.

Communo puts the light of day into an otherwise muddy, fragmented independent marketing market.

Communo caught Panache Ventures’ attention in 2018, when the company raised its first million. In what is generally a good sign, Panache returned to the current round of financing with ICM, a venture capital firm, Brett Wilson, a former CBC “The Dragon’s Den” (Canada’s “Shark Tank equivalent”), Frank Palmer – the advertising agency Palmer Jarvis – and serial investors Andrew Kortina (Venmo) and Rich Antoniello (Complex).

The company says the latest round will fund Communo’s growth in the US and UK markets.

What is the move?

The company is playing into a wider trend favoring employees, specialization and flexibility in marketing contracts, with even larger companies entering into multi-year dealerships (or what we call “earnings” here at Grit Daily).

In what looks like a game of effectiveness, Gill predicts that “(i) in the not-too-distant future, many advertising, creative and commercial businesses will opt out because they are too big. Customers will stop paying inflated hourly rates from general staff and refuse to fund resources that are not directly related to their business, “said Gill (emphasis added).

“Marketing companies need to become smaller, use talented fluid models but retain the ability to scale rapidly to meet the dynamic demands of customers,” he added. Further serving the “gig marketer” economy, Communo is partnering with partner Spaces with shared workplaces for Communo members in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and New York. It is worth noting that for an initial stage started in 2019, Communo bought a competitor, Localsolo.

Coincidentally, Gill also helped set up “The Gathering,” a lead-in winter event (to make sure you really want to go) by focusing solely on personal traders. Originally intended to be a unique event, The Gathering is in its 8th year and has grown from 300 to 1200 attendees. A cocktail of agencies, personal events and a wider platform game through Communo will be worth watching as Communo execs have already hinted more acquisitions in the coming year.