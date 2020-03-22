Martin Braithwaite will make amends for uncomfortable keepie-uppie attempt through Barcelona unveiling

Martin Braithwaite poked pleasurable at himself in a Twitter movie seeming to address his embarrassing attempt at keepie-uppies through his Barcelona unveiling.

The former Middlesbrough striker was controversially signed from in-issues LaLiga side Leganes in February just after getting permitted to make an emergency transfer.

LaLiga granted Barca permission to comprehensive the deal subsequent long-time period injuries to forwards Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

Braithwaite was presented to an empty Nou Camp the place he was provided a ball to showcase some of his tips and expertise.

But less than the pressure he failed miserably, which led to the clip heading viral on social media.

The 28-year-old redeemed himself, while, with a limited video captioned: “THIS is how it was intended to go…”

The £16million transfer of Braithwaite from Leganes to Barcelona did not go down well at the time.

Barca activated his buyout clause mainly because of their possess injuries issues. Leganes had no say in the issue when the striker agreed phrases.

It still left the having difficulties LaLiga club desperately short in attacking solutions but say an attractiveness to make their possess unexpected emergency signing rejected.

Even Barcelona main Josep Maria Bartomeu mentioned it was unfair they could indicator the participant.

“We have paid the clause next the laws, even though we consider that it should really be revised due to the fact it is not honest that Leganes cannot now sign everyone,” the Barca chief claimed.