Martin Garcia Jr. will get 75 decades for 2017 Aurora murder of Rodolfo Rocha

A man was sentenced to 75 several years in jail for a deadly 2017 shooting in west suburban Aurora.

Kane County Choose John Barsanti handed down the sentence Wednesday to 25-calendar year-outdated Martin Garcia Jr. for the murder of Rodolfo Rocha Jr., in accordance to a assertion from the Kane County state’s attorney’s workplace.

A jury identified Garcia guilty of very first-diploma murder, armed violence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member in November 2019, prosecutors reported. He will obtain credit rating towards his sentence for 910 times served at the Kane County Jail considering the fact that his arrest.

He is being held at the Stateville Correctional Middle in Crest Hill, in accordance to Illinois Section of Corrections data.

About 12:35 a.m. on June 10, 2017, law enforcement arrived at a household in the 1100 block of Grove Avenue, exactly where they discovered Rocha, an Aurora resident, shot various times, Aurora law enforcement reported at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rocha was standing outside the house the household with a group of mates when Garcia and Anthony C. Medina walked up with guns and opened fireplace, police and prosecutors stated. Every person ran from the scene other than Rocha.

In the course of the incident, Medina also shot Garcia in the side, prosecutors explained.

About 1:55 a.m., a patrol officer noticed Medina, who matched the description of one particular of the suspects, going for walks in the 400 block of North Farnsworth, law enforcement explained. He was taken into custody with out incident.

About the similar time, Garcia walked into an Aurora hospital with many gunshot wounds, law enforcement said. Investigators considered the shootings were being linked “and had been at some point capable to tie Garcia to the murder, irrespective of the truth that he was extremely uncooperative with authorities,” law enforcement said.

Medina stays in custody at the Kane County Jail on $3 million bail, authorities said. He is facing two felony counts of very first-degree murder and his upcoming court date is scheduled for April 10.

